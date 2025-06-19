Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

“I’m not sure Jonathan Toews has what it takes to play in Toronto.”
Marc-Olivier Cook
“I’m not sure Jonathan Toews has what it takes to play in Toronto.”
Credit: Jonathan Toews is getting closer to a return to action. We may soon know the identity of his next team, and right now, we know there are some clubs to keep an eye on. Which ones? The Avalanche and the Jets, who have their noses in the matter. Frank Seravalli(Daily Faceoff Live) also mentioned the […]
Jonathan Toews is getting closer to a return to action.

We may soon know the identity of his next team, and right now, we know there are some clubs to keep an eye on.

Which ones? The Avalanche and the Jets, who have their noses in the matter.

Frank Seravalli(Daily Faceoff Live) also mentioned the Golden Knights in the veteran’s case. And it makes sense, since playing in Vegas is attractive for several reasons. For a guy at the end of his career who wants to have fun… joining a club like the Knights could be really interesting.

But Seravalli also mentioned the Leafs… even though he doesn’t see him signing there.

Because, according to the informant, Toews may not have what it takes to play in Toronto :

Frank Seravalli didn’t mean it in a bad way.

It’s just that…

It’s just that in Toronto, the market is really intense. Guys get singled out when things go wrong on the ice, and maybe at this point in his career, at 37, Toews just doesn’t feel like going through that.

Especially since it’s been a long time since he’s been able to play and rediscover the love of the game. Signing with the Leafs, being constantly criticized and pressured by the market isn’t going to give him a chance…

For Toews, it’s really the option of going to Winnipeg that really makes sense to me. He’s from there, the Jets have a good fan base, they have a good club on the ice… and they’ve been looking to get to the next level for a few years now.

Oh, and I’m also sure that in the player’s eyes, the idea of bringing home the Stanley Cup appeals to him.


Overtime

– Victoire re-signs Sandra.

– Oops!

– Sick.

– Big story to follow in the MLB.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content