Hage + Mailloux + choices #16 and 17 for Misa: “I’ll do it,” says the Snake

The Canadiens have what it takes to make a big splash this summer.And it could happen at the draft if the stars align.

Kent Hughes has proven in the past that he likes to move at the draft…

The idea of the Canadiens moving up to draft a player with big potential has been discussed many times in the past.

But… for example, to move up into the top-5, we know it would be expensive. Very expensive, in fact.

For the good of the cause, Simon Boisvert spoke about the draft yesterday in a Q&A with journalist Mathias Brunet(La Presse).

And in the context of the Habs having their eye on Michael Misa, the Snake would be willing to give up Hage, Mailloux and the Habs’ two first-round picks to acquire him.

He’d be the best player of the 4. – Simon Boisvert

Michael Misa has talent coming out of both ears.

He scored 62 goals (134 points) in just 65 games this season in the OHL and has the tools to become one of the National League’s very good players.

The problem?

Misa is likely to come in between ranks 2 and 3… and I have a feeling that it would take even more than the Snake’s offer to have a chance of selecting him in Montreal.

On the other hand, we agree that it would also be a lot in one sense for a player who hasn’t yet played a single game in the NHL… although on the other hand, the Canadiens would also be giving away pieces who have no real experience in the big league.

Mailloux has played a few games here and there with the Canadiens… but that doesn’t mean he’s an established player, because he’s still developing in the National League.

For me, it’s really Caleb Desnoyers I’d be aiming for if I wanted to go ahead and select a high-quality player. But whether it’s Misa, Desnoyers, Porter Martone or name it… the chances of seeing any of these guys end up in Montreal remain slim, in the end.

Overtime

– Really?

Just spoke with Vinzenz Rohrer and he won’t be at development camp, which probably means #Habs rookie camp and main camp.

Vinzenz says it’s a bit up in the air at the moment. #GoHabsGo – Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) June 19, 2025

– Wow.

A true WARRIOR! Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played the final with a fractured hand. pic.twitter.com/T6pvSsRlGL – RDS (@RDSca) June 19, 2025

– Corey Perry wants to stay in Edmonton.

“I would love to stay here.” Corey Perry on potentially re-signing with the Oilers. pic.twitter.com/3o8Vm1vux5 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 19, 2025

– Enjoy your reading.