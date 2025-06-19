Skip to content
Connor McDavid’s future in Edmonton: no decision yet, according to people close to him
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Connor McDavid’s future in Edmonton is increasingly in doubt.

Does McDavid, fed up with not winning the Stanley Cup, feel his chances would be better elsewhere? Would he say yes to a change of scenery?

Is he tired of dominating the playoffs without a ring?

(Credit: Hockey DB)
Keep in mind that in a year’s time, McDavid could become a free agent. Will he make it that far? If he wants to become a free agent, he has every right to do so: all he has to do is sign anything between now and July 1, 2026.

But is it likely?

Yesterday, on the heels of his appearance on Jean-Charles Lajoie’s show, Renaud Lavoie mentioned that he had spoken to some of McJesus’ entourage and that they were unsure of his intentions regarding his future in Alberta.

And that, as the journalist says, isn’t ideal, since normally we’d hear that #97 is coming back. #Cassette

The journalist is of the opinion that the Oilers shouldn’t waste a single second and offer him the maximum money allowed by the collective agreement in order to show him that they’re serious.

The maximum he can sign for is $19.1 million a year, or 20% of the 2025-2026 cap ($95.5 million)… even though his next contract won’t start until 2026.

And if he says no, the Oilers could (or should?) consider shopping him to a club with which McDavid could sign long-term. Let’s keep an eye on the Maple Leafs in this regard, according to Lavoie, who points out that the Oilers captain has the same agent as Auston Matthews.

Is the Oilers’ inability to improve in front of net an irritant for McDavid? Perhaps it is.

I don’t get the feeling the Oilers will want the distraction of McDavid playing next season without a long-term contract in his pocket. After all, there would be too much talk around town. And the idea of losing him for nothing next summer… that would be a disaster over there.

If he doesn’t want to sign a long-term deal as early as July 1, 2025, shopping him around would put pressure on him. Will the Oilers want to play that game?

Darren Dreger (TSN 1050) doesn’t think McDavid will leave. He does, however, think it’s possible he’ll sign a shorter contract of three or four years.

Leon Draisaitl must hope Dreger is right. So do Oilers fans, for that matter.


