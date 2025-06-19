Connor McDavid’s future in Edmonton: no decision yet, according to people close to him

Elliotte Friedman: There’s debate about how much Edmonton looked at Ducks’ John Gibson at the deadline; Gibson wasn’t crazy about idea of sharing a crease with Stuart Skinner – SN 590 – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 19, 2025

David Pagnotta: I think the Flames will listen on Rasmus Andersson if there isn’t progress towards a new extension before the end of the month – SN 960 – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 19, 2025

If Russia is excluded from the 2026 Olympics because of the war in Ukraine, what happens to the USA if it goes to war? We put the question to Luc Tardif president of IIHF two weeks ago @jic_tvasports

(Debut at 6m11)https://t.co/fcT25SJaEa – Mathieu Bédard (@MatBedardTva) June 19, 2025

Deadline-acquired Fabian Zetterlund is signing a 3 x $4.275M extension in Ottawa – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 19, 2025

