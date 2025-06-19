Skip to content
Alexander Romanov in the sights of the Bruins and Flyers
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Three years ago, Kent Hughes traded Alexander Romanov to the Islanders for the 13th overall pick. It was the basis of the deal that set the stage for Kirby Dach’s arrival in town.

Lou Lamoriello, then the Islanders’ GM, had paid dearly for Romanov, whose entry-level contract had all but expired by the time the deal was completed.

The Russian signed a three-year, $2.5-million-a-year contract. And here we are three years later.

Mathieu Darche has some decisions to make. The Islanders’ new GM must decide whether to offer his defenseman a big contract or send him elsewhere.

Right now, the rumor is that Romanov could ask for between five and six million dollars a year.

I don’t know what Mathieu Darche and Patrick Roy think of all this, but I do know that if the club wants to listen to other teams, there’s a demand for the former Canadiens man.

The Bruins and Flyers, two teams that historically advocate a “Romanov-style” of play on the ice, are interested in Romanov. This is what Stefen Rosner (RG Media) reports on the subject.

We don’t know if the Islanders want to trade him, and we don’t know what Darche’s price would be in such a scenario. Rosner is talking about a late first-round or early second-round pick.

Romanov has really progressed since leaving Montreal, but he’s approaching autonomy and Lou Lamoriello paid a lot of money in 2022. It’s only natural that the potential price should be lower than in 2022.

I don’t think Darche necessarily wants to trade Romanov. But we know that the Bruins and Islanders are negotiating a lot together. Who knows how far this could go?

Could the Bruins’ seventh overall pick be on the line in a package that could include Romanov? Who knows.


