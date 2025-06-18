Skip to content
Rumor mill: Marchand wants a contract worth $8.5 M per season
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
With his playoff performances, Brad Marchand has given himself every reason to go for a big contract this summer.

And he’s going to get it.

There will be clubs interested in him – even if the price will be high – because we’ve seen him be excellent when it counts in recent weeks. And when it comes to price…

Darren Dreger told TSN 1050 that the forward would like to get $8.5 M per season on his next contract.

Or…

Or, if not $8.5 million, at least $8 million a year.

Which team would be willing to give him that kind of money?

I have a feeling that this is going to be one of the most exciting stories to follow in the coming weeks.

It’s his last chance to sign a big contract, and even then, with what he’s done in the playoffs, the odds are in his favor.

It remains to be seen, however, where he’ll be playing in 25-26…

Marner and the Leafs haven’t really talked

I’m going to fall off my chair if Mitch Marner decides to stay in Toronto.

I can’t believe it.

It didn’t end well with fans booing him at the Leafs’ last playoff game, and we also know that Marner wasn’t too happy about being asked to waive his no-trade clause in March, when his club was trying to get Mikko Rantanen.

And it’s not as if the Leafs and Marner have had many discussions about a new deal either.

According to Frank Seravalli(Sportsnet 590), the two sides haven’t really talked in the last year…

I really think it would be illogical for Marner to sign a new contract with the Leafs.

He needs to play elsewhere to avoid the pressure of a big market, and if he wants to win, he needs to leave too.

Because it’s hard to believe that Toronto is where the Stanley Cup will be raised next…

Jamie Benn and the Stars

Since the start of his career, Jamie Benn has never played a game in a uniform other than that of the Stars.

He began his career in Dallas in 2009, became one of the organization’s most important players… and has been wearing the C on his jersey for several years now.

That said, it should come as no surprise that he appears to be close to agreeing terms on a new contract with the Stars.

Frank Seravalli – again – talked about it on the Morning Cuppa Hockey podcast:

I think we can all agree that Benn isn’t the player he once was.

He scored 16 goals (49 points) in 24-25, he’s starting to slow down as he celebrates his 36th birthday in exactly one month (July 18) and he’s not as productive as he used to be.

But we’re still talking about the Stars’ captain, and that’s why he has a certain importance within the organization.

He has leadership qualities… and obviously, in Dallas, they want to keep him around to help the youngsters who are there.

Which, in reality, is far from a bad thing.

Bruins and Islanders in talks

The Bruins hold the 7th overall pick in the upcoming NHL draft.

And they may not select with that pick… as they are in talks with the Islanders right now, according to Jimmy Murphy(RG Media).

The two clubs are discussing the possibility of a deal involving the 7th pick… and you have to wonder if the Islanders’ goal is to target James Hagens – who comes from New York – with the 7th pick overall.

In the article above, we also read that Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s name is circulating in discussions between the two teams.

Eille! Imagine Jean-Gabriel Pageau in a Boston Bruins uniform.

A real nightmare for the Canadiens… because we know that Pageau has loved hurting the Habs since the start of his NHL career.

And to see him hurt the Canadiens with a Bruins uniform on his back would be even more… ironic.

It’s bad enough he wasn’t Montreal’s favorite player in Ottawa!

Cleaning house in Edmonton?

The Oilers – for the second year in a row – lost in the Stanley Cup Final.

That hurt.

And now… clearly, we’re going to want to change things within the organization.

So, in David Pagnotta’s view, we shouldn’t be surprised if Evander Kane and Viktor Arvidsson are on the market in the next few weeks – even if Kane has a no-trade clause and Arvidsson has a no-movement clause.

While we’re on the subject of the Oilers…

It’s worth noting that there’s a world in which Corey Perry isn’t back in Edmonton for next season.

Because, according to Chris Johnston(The Chris Johnston Show), the veteran might be interested in testing the free agent market in July.

And just like Brad Marchand… there’ll be plenty of interest in Perry’s services, too:

Corey Perry is 40 years old, but he proved his worth in the recent playoffs.

He still scored 10 goals (14 points) in 22 games, while playing an important role in the dressing room too…

I don’t expect to see him sign a super-expensive contract, and that’s why I’m thinking there will be several teams lining up for his services.

Would you be tempted, Corey, to come back to Montreal?…


