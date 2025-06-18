Rumor mill: Marchand wants a contract worth $8.5 M per season

Darren Dreger: Brad Marchand’s camp could be looking for $8.5 per, or at least $8 plus – TSN 1050 – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 18, 2025

Marner and the Leafs haven’t really talked

Frank Seravalli: Mitch Marner’s camp haven’t really engaged in any substantive conversations with the Maple Leafs in the past year – SN 590 – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 18, 2025

Jamie Benn and the Stars

Frank Seravalli: I think Jamie Benn is on track to extend with the Stars – Morning Cuppa Hockey – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 18, 2025

Bruins and Islanders in talks

The #NHLBruins and #Isles are talking trade, and they appear to be exploring multiple scenarios with the seventh pick overall in play. My latest at @TheRGMedia:https://t.co/DhTWVzqXgh – Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) June 18, 2025

Cleaning house in Edmonton?

Also on Oilers, in an effort to create additional salary cap space, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the names of Evander Kane (16-team trade list) and Viktor Arvidsson (full NMC) pop up in the trade market this month. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 18, 2025

Overtime

In Game 1 of the Cup Final, Aleksander Barkov “split the palm of his hand open.” It required sutures, but those were torn out twice, so they glued his hand together. Still averaged over 23 minutes of ice time, playing key minutes against McDavid (via @SnipesStripes) pic.twitter.com/yWrQOczTVL – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 18, 2025

Canada’s Poulin named IIHF’s female player of the year; US goalie Philips 2nd https://t.co/P01jLpqxaS – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) June 18, 2025

Is McDavid’s time in Edmonton coming to an end?https://t.co/svit8qRXXE pic.twitter.com/Rx4grT7NfE – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 18, 2025