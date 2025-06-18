Potential acquisitions: Jesperi Kotkaniemi not on Frank Seravalli’s list

After another long season in the NHL, we can move on to the off-season. There will be rumors, signings, and maybe even contract buyouts.

There are certainly some good candidates, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Jesperi Kotkaniemi bought out by the Hurricanes.

He never lived up to the expectations placed on him when Carolina tabled an offer sheet for his services. He had just 4 points in 14 playoff games, and was relegated to the 4th line.

You’d think the experiment had gone on long enough, but Kotkaniemi’s name isn’t on Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli’s list of 7 players likely to be bought out.

With the Stanley Cup handed out, the #NHL‘s first buyout window opens in 48 hours. From a couple of weeks ago, a list of seven buyout candidates:https://t.co/4XN69QZ2Hr – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 18, 2025

Sevaralli is targeting TJ Brodie, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Joe Veleno, Matt Dumba, Mathieu Joseph and Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

This may come as a surprise to some. Joe Veleno and Mathieu Joseph had an interesting impact on their respective teams.

It makes more sense in the case of TJ Brodie and Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who have seen several young players take their places.

But not to see Kotkaniemi on the list is rather surprising, despite the fact that the Hurricanes would have to pay until 2034 if they wanted to buy out his contract. In the last 4 years, his salary would only count for $851,000.

This would free up over $4 million in payroll for the Hurricanes in three of the next four years. They could use this to acquire a player who would bring more punch to the forward line.

Overtime

