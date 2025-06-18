Oilers goalkeepers sh*t in the playoffs (again)

The broadcast couldn’t believe what Stuart Skinner was doing on this goal pic.twitter.com/DZkSNZdR7o
– SleeperNHL (@SleeperNHL) June 18, 2025
Overtime
“Back up the Brinks truck”. . Matthew Tkachuk working on getting Bennett, Marchand and Ekblad paid. pic.twitter.com/oKPJgyvyc1
– Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 18, 2025
Two more seasons for Matt Rempe in the Big Apple! pic.twitter.com/FSIxPJMIC4
– RDS (@RDSca) June 18, 2025
Remember when people crushed 18-year-old Sam Bennett for his inability to complete a pull-up at the NHL Scouting Combine in 2014?
How’s that working out? His quote: “I guess, ultimately games aren’t won or lost if you can do a pull-up in the gym.” 2025 Conn Smythe winner. pic.twitter.com/X1X1e7MK0H – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 18, 2025
Ballots revealed #TimeToHunt Sam Bennett narrowly topped teammate Brad Marchand in close call for the Conn Smythe Trophy, as voted by @ThePHWA.
Every vote: https://t.co/vsHhpnAI9m pic.twitter.com/G2hLKMQSv8 – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 18, 2025
Seth Jones won his first #StanleyCup and his family’s second championship from one of the major North American pro sports leagues.
#NHLStats: https://t.co/9CzS53os1K pic.twitter.com/iU74hox7h7
– NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) June 18, 2025