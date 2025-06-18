Matthew Tkachuk for Jonathan Huberdeau: the deal of the decade in the NHL

QUESTION OF THE DAY IN THE GAME: Matthew Tkachuk mentioned after the game that he considers the Panthers a dynasty. Do you agree? #LaGame #questiondujour #panthers #coupestanley #dynasty – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 18, 2025

Matthew Tkachuk tore the adductor off the bone and was dealing with a hernia on the same side of his body Hockey players man.. pic.twitter.com/9bbMND4T1U – Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 18, 2025

Brad Marchand pays tribute to Patrice Bergeron and the Panthers team culture pic.twitter.com/deX9smMjwb – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 18, 2025

Brady Tkachuk sporting an ‘Elbo Room’ hat is low-key the funniest part of the night. ( : Getty Images/Christian Petersen) pic.twitter.com/h4ox38mvv2 – BarDown (@BarDown) June 18, 2025

“I think we can bring them all back…” Panthers GM Bill Zito joins James Duthie and the TSN Hockey panel to chat about the Cup win, his trade deadline acquisitions, and how confident he is that he can re-sign Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad: https://t.co/S19NH0m7YA pic.twitter.com/FzBD5V4uqU – TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 18, 2025

Good morning from the Elbo Room. pic.twitter.com/dGCMiQMX6s – Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) June 18, 2025

The decade of the 2020s is not over. We’re pretty much in the middle of it.But even so, I’m comfortable saying that the 2022 deal that notably sent Matthew Tkachuk to Florida in return for Jonathan Huberdeau won’t be beaten in the 2020s. And it’s not close.Why do I say that? Because without that transaction, which transformed the identity of the Florida club, the Panthers haven’t made it to the finals three times in the last three years.I don’t know how Huberdeau feels this morning, after seeing the Panthers repeat their 2024 exploits. But the Québécois can’t be feeling too good, in my opinion.The Flames had no choice but to let Matthew Tkachuk go – he didn’t want to stay in Alberta – and getting Huberdeau is no mean consolation prize. Despite the too-big contract offered afterwards.But Tkachuk turned things around in Florida.From a club that excelled in the regular season, but couldn’t break through in the playoffs, Tkachuk has turned the Panthers into a club that just has to go get its playoff ticket to do some damage rendered on the big stage.The club has represented the East three times in the last three years in the Cup Final. And Tkachuk has had his say each time.This year, he’s had less impact on the ice, but he’s still had some. And seeing him play despite his major injuries (Tkachuk tore his adductor bone and suffered a hernia) undoubtedly motivated his teammates to give more.The Panthers have become, with Tkachuk, a “tough club to play against” when it counts most. Guys like Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand are part of that culture.Everyone has brought a bit of their experience to the table to win in 2024 and 2025.But it all started with Tkachuk, who was hated in Montreal in February. Without him, Florida doesn’t reach the finals three times or win the Stanley Cup twice. The Lightning, who also have two rings in the 2020s, didn’t need a transaction of that magnitude to win.So no, I don’t see how any other club could make a bigger deal than the Panthers between now and 2029.– Speaking of Tkachuk.– Speaking of culture: Bill Zito believes he can bring everyone back next year.– Martin St-Louis turns 50.– Already?– Celebrating in Florida.