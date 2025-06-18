Marchand, at the party, sings “Merci Boston!” with Panthers fans

Credit: The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row. And perhaps none of it would have happened without Brad Marchand’s playoff brilliance. What an acquisition the Panthers were, after all: Marchand collected 20 points in 23 games, scored important goals… and was a regular contributor to his club’s success. Naturally, […]

The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row.

And perhaps none of it would have happened without Brad Marchand’s playoff brilliance.

What an acquisition the Panthers were, after all: Marchand collected 20 points in 23 games, scored important goals… and was a regular contributor to his club’s success.

Naturally, the club’s players have been at the party since last night.

Brad Marchand was spotted smoking a cigar, beer in hand… and in the photo, you can clearly see he’s got a few drinks in him.

The guys are enjoying it – and it’s perfect like this:

But there’s a video floating around on X that’s also worth sharing.

The Panthers players were back at the Elbo Room bar to celebrate, and some of the team’s fans came out to party with them.

Upon seeing Marchand, the fans started chanting “Merci Boston!”… and the main man, upon seeing the scene, decided to join in.

Here again, it’s easy to see that he’s having fun… lots of fun:

And here come the ‘THANK YOU BOSTON’ chants for Marchy Bruins fans you may want to keep scrolling. pic.twitter.com/flztUacAwj – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 18, 2025

I have a hard time telling myself that Bruins fans are happy when they see this video.

We’re talking about the former captain in Boston… and it’s as if we’re watching him thank the Bruins for trading him, which allowed him to lift the Stanley Cup for the second time in his career.

But, ultimately, Marchand is happy with the turn of events too.

The Bruins weren’t going to make the playoffs, he had the opportunity to join a great club in Florida, and he did everything he could to help the Panthers be crowned NHL champions for the second year in a row.

It’s a great story, though.

Although… in Boston, it must hurt a little to see Marchand celebrating like this after his many years with the Bruins.

Overtime

It feels to me in style and execution like the Islandes of the 80s were closest to Panthers,… Skilled, big, tough, clutch goalie… Always somebody a little bit different contributing at key times… Goring = Marchand … Almost perfect teams – Ray Ferraro (@rayferraro21) June 18, 2025

Bill Zito: the art of setting the wheels in motion https://t.co/QfUQwOx2pe – Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) June 18, 2025

The Florida Panthers will have their Stanley Cup parade on Sunday at noon. A spot in the shade will be considered VIP seating.https://t.co/ycsFzMeTRF – George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) June 18, 2025

What does this mean for Montreal? https://t.co/5U1QjDcit4 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 18, 2025

