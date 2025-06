Lane Hutson behind the bench at a hockey tournament in Montreal this week

Credit: Lane Hutson loves hockey. You knew that, didn’t you? Need more proof? It comes from Tony Marinaro, who reports that Lane Hutson is currently in Montreal for a hockey tournament. Of course he is. There’s a hockey tournament in Montreal for 12-year-old boys. 36 teams. One of them is: Hutson Pro Development (based in Chicago) […]

There’s a hockey tournament in Montreal for 12-year-old boys. 36 teams. One of them is: Hutson Pro Development (based in Chicago) Head coach is @HutsonRob, 2 of the assistant coaches are his sons @hutson_lane and @ColeHutson_22 @thesickpodcasts pic.twitter.com/bQfzBfXwjR – Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) June 18, 2025

.@Capitals prospect Cole Hutson seen at the game last night proudly wearing a @CanadiensMTL shirt pic.twitter.com/ee80RX8LD2 – Hockeyy Insiderr (@HockeyyInsiderr) April 26, 2025

Lane Hutson loves hockey. You knew that, didn’t you?Need more proof? It comes from Tony Marinaro, who reports that Lane Hutson is currently in Montreal for a hockey tournament.Of course he is.Basically, his dad runs a club called Hutson Pro Development. And this week, Lane and Cole Hutson are his assistants to guide the club’s 12-year-old players.It’s a Chicago-based team.As you can see by poking around, on the team’s website , there’s currently an event called “King of Spring” in Montreal, which is why the Hutsons are in town right now.I imagine Cole is happy to be in the city of the Canadiens, his favorite team… even if he is a Capitals prospect. No, I haven’t come back from that yet: it must be my little boomer side.While many NHL players are enjoying their summer, Hutson is taking the opportunity to give back to the people in his community by sharing his hockey knowledge.And the fact that he’s currently in Montreal makes it all the more special.If I were a 12-year-old kid on that team, I’d listen to what the NHL’s Rookie of the Year had to say. After all, Lane Hutson knows how to dominate hockey, and he’s here to share his knowledge with his teammates.In my opinion, Kent Hughes, who has also given back to the youngsters as a coach, must be happy to see Lane Hutson doing what he’s doing. And rightly so, if you ask me.– Ouch.– He’s enjoying it.– Obviously.– I can see him staying.