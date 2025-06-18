Fifth defeat: Corey Perry must hate Florida teams

THE COREY PERRY CURSE
Corey Perry is the first player in NHL history to lose in the Stanley Cup Final 5 times in 6 years with 4 different teams… pic.twitter.com/6eiomJ2Gvh – DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 18, 2025
Here’s how the teams to make the SCF have fared since 1993:
1994: VAN lose in 7 to NYR
2004: CGY lose in 7 to TB
2006: EDM lose in 7 to CAR
2007: OTT lose in 5 to ANA
2011: VAN lose in 7 to BOS
2021: MTL lose in 5 to TB
2024: EDM lose in 7 to FLA
2025: EDM lose in 6 to FLA
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 18, 2025
The only way these Florida Panthers lose the 2026 Stanley Cup Final is if they sign Corey Perry this summer.
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 18, 2025
overtime
We got a beach ball on the ice in Sunrise pic.twitter.com/NygeJPMDEH
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 18, 2025
It’s 1:35AM and Barkov has brought the #StanleyCup back out on to the ice and is celebrating with employees in the arena.
F’n awesome #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/9h7590FPKi – Alejandro Solana (@AlexMSolana) June 18, 2025
Once again, the forwards stepped up at the right time in Toronto. https://t. co/AdGKEP9IJ4
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 18, 2025
Yes: this team.
Just kidding. And I know that “the playoffs really are a different kind of hockey Antho, man. Lollllll.” But still. I like to remember this. https://t.co /SSBdqoq4Gx pic.twitter.com/zC54X1YQIo – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 18, 2025
Another individual honor for Capitaine Pou!
She succeeds Natalie Spooner as IIHF Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/INizLrKjxS
– RDS (@RDSca) June 18, 2025