Fifth defeat: Corey Perry must hate Florida teams
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Poor Corey Perry.

Once again this year, the veteran lost in the Stanley Cup Final. He may have won the Stanley Cup in 2007 with the Ducks, but that’s not what history will remember.

What history will remember is that, for the fifth time in less than 60 months, Corey Perry lost in the Stanley Cup Final. Yesterday, he became the first player in history to lose five times in the final over six seasons with four different clubs.

And all five times, it involved a Florida club.

In 2020 and 2021, he lost with the Stars and the Canadiens to the Lightning. Then, in 2022, he lost to Denver, but WITH the Lightning. In 2023, he didn’t play in the final.

Then, for the past two years, he’s lost with the Oilers to the Panthers.

This is the fourth time in six years that a Florida club has won (clearly, the monetary advantage is important these days), and it can’t be said that Perry hasn’t made his war effort to bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada.

But we agree that the Panthers, for the past two years, have just been too good.

As Arpon Basu joked, the only way the Panthers would lose in the finals in 2026 would be if they signed Corey Perry. I found that one really funny.

Remember, even though Perry is 40 years old and has been hurt in the Final several times since leaving Anaheim, his goal is to play next year. And seeing him again in Edmonton is very possible.

To be seen in due course.


