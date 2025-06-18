Evander Kane injury: Oilers under investigation

Credit: Now that the Stanley Cup series is over, we can turn our attention to rumors and payroll discussions. While many blame Florida’s tax system, it’s the Edmonton Oilers who will be under the NHL’s microscope in the coming weeks, yes, yes. Daily Faceoff reporter Frank Sevaralli mentioned that the league will be looking at how […]

Now that the Stanley Cup series is over, we can turn our attention to rumors and payroll discussions.

While many blame Florida’s tax system, it’s the Edmonton Oilers who will be under the NHL’s microscope in the coming weeks, yes, yes.

Daily Faceoff reporter Frank Sevaralli mentioned that the league will be looking at how to handle Evander Kane in the playoffs.

Sources: #NHL plans to continue to examine the #Oilers usage of LTIR salary cap relief for forward Evander Kane. The NHL may require more information to satisfy itself that the #Oilers complied with the CBA. Details:https://t.co/b4eWPlFvwl – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 18, 2025

The NHL is questioning the legitimacy of the Oilers’ move to add Kane to their playoff roster after not playing an NHL game this season.

If the collective agreement was not followed to the letter, Edmonton could face NHL penalties, which would be a first.

Kane underwent surgery at the beginning of the year to repair two adductor muscles and was sidelined until March. He underwent another operation in January.

He returned to practice after the 4 Nations break, but didn’t get back into the game until the second match of the series, where payroll no longer counts.

Sevaralli’s sources say they don’t think Edmonton erred, but that’s something to keep an eye on.

It’s odd that we’re talking about investigating Edmonton when it’s not the first team that’s had, shall we say, suspicious behaviour with players. Greetings to Mark Stone, who miraculously returned to the playoffs twice.

One thing’s for sure, those who think Bettman has a penchant for American teams won’t be missing out.

Overtime

– Quite a personality.

“You can insult me if you want,” I laughed at Justin Carbonneau at a certain point in our interview, when I had decided to test him. At the end of our discussion, 1 observation: Justin is not only a good hockey player, but he has the character to go far pic.twitter.com/EMxkeZwKFz – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 19, 2025

– The Alouettes in action tomorrow.

Theis has been bothered by a neck injury. https://t.co/PgWtm9ZzdG – Didier Orméjuste (@DidierOrmejuste) June 19, 2025

– Phew.