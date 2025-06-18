Calder 2026: Ivan Demidov is the favourite (by far)

Ivan Demidov is the favourite for the Calder trophy. Via: @bet365 pic.twitter.com/VFEpCpuR5J – David (@DcalabrettaTFP) June 18, 2025

It remains to be seen whether the Diamondbacks will side with the sellers. https://t.co/lwJptrjR6P – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 18, 2025

Sam Reinhart is a great sport for this. pic.twitter.com/XgvJH1U5uP – BarDown (@BarDown) June 18, 2025

“He’s a better player and person than I ever knew and I’m grateful that I got to play with him.” Really great stuff from Conn Smythe winner Sam Bennett on Brad Marchand, a former nemesis turned beloved teammate, after the Stanley Cup win. pic.twitter.com/wDV7paF3xM – Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 18, 2025

Rookie awards.In 2024-2025, Ivan Demidov won KHL Rookie of the Year. And Lane Hutson won the same title, but in the best league in the world.This was a possible scenario for the Habs organization, and it worked out just fine.But now, looking ahead to next season, we're wondering whether Ivan Demidov will be able to get his hands on the Calder Trophy in the NHL and succeed Lane Hutson.Theoretically, his chances are good, considering his talent and the fact that there is no Connor Bedard or Macklin Celebrini in the 2025 draft.But how good are his chances?A look at bet365 shows not only that Demidov is at the top of the rankings, but also how monstrous the difference is between the Habs prospect and Alexander Nikishin. An odds of 2.60 or 9.00, that's a world of difference.Obviously, it's all going to come down to the ice. It's possible that a prospect will emerge unexpectedly elsewhere in the NHL and put a spanner in Demidov's works.No doubt he'll want to win the trophy, but above all, the Habs will want him to play up to his immense talent. That's the most important thing.Let's not forget that his seven games of NHL experience, including five in the playoffs against the Washington Capitals, will help him prepare this summer… just as Lane Hutson's two games in 2023-2024 also helped him.Having an excellent center could also help him win the Calder.