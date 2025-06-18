Skip to content
Marc-Olivier Cook
Bruce Garrioch: Giroux could consider the Habs (if Kent Hughes wants to bring him to Montreal)
At 37, Claude Giroux isn’t as dominant as he used to be.

That said, he still racked up 50 points – including 15 goals – in his final season with the Ottawa Senators.

We’re talking about a player who finds a way to be effective from 200 feet… and who is also excellent in the face-off circle.

However, we don’t know where the veteran will pursue his career, since he’ll be as free as a bird as of July 1.

He has begun talks with the Sens about a new contract… but the two sides don’t necessarily seem ready to move forward.

The result?

Giroux could test the free agent market… and if the Canadiens show interest, it looks like he might consider signing a contract in Montreal.

Bruce Garrioch, who covers the Sens, wrote about this in a recent article(Ottawa Citizen):

League officials say he (Giroux) might be willing to consider the Montreal Canadiens if they show interest on July 1. – Bruce Garrioch

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard his name linked to the Habs.

In early May, André Roy said on BPM Sports that Giroux would like to play in Montreal

All in all, Giroux could prove to be an interesting target for the Canadiens.

He has leadership qualities, he still has what it takes to play in a top-6 NHL team… and he’s not likely to command an astronomical salary either.

Not at his age.

It might make sense, given the Canadiens’ desire to add talent to the top of their lineup.

Then again, Giroux has experience, he’s capable of producing offensively… and the idea of pairing his vision of the game with the talent of a guy like Ivan Demidov on the second unit could be relevant to Montreal’s management.

It would plug a major hole at center in Martin St-Louis’s lineup… and give Michael Hage time to develop in the right way, without rushing his development.

Seeing Giroux sign a contract with the Canadiens, I don’t think it’s crazy either.


