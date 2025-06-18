Aleksander Barkov woke up his neighbors at 5 a.m. to show them the Stanley Cup

Credit: Winning the Stanley Cup is special. Players have been looking for this feeling since the beginning of their careers, and when they’re able to lift the Cup for the first time, it’s a unique moment. As for Aleksander Barkov, he decided to share that feeling with some of his neighbors and the Panthers’ arena staff. […]

Winning the Stanley Cup is special.

Players have been looking for this feeling since the beginning of their careers, and when they’re able to lift the Cup for the first time, it’s a unique moment.

As for Aleksander Barkov, he decided to share that feeling with some of his neighbors and the Panthers’ arena staff.

After the Panthers’ victory last night, the players had a party in the room.

And the club captain wanted the Panthers’ arena employees to be able to celebrate, too. He took the Stanley Cup out onto the ice at 1:35am to show them the precious trophy:

It’s 1:35AM and Barkov has brought the #StanleyCup back out on to the ice and is celebrating with employees in the arena. F’n awesome #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/9h7590FPKi – Alejandro Solana (@AlexMSolana) June 18, 2025

But it doesn’t stop there.

I say that… because Barkov also made a point of waking up some of his neighbors in his neighborhood to show them the cup.

It was 5 a.m. when he went to ring the doorbell of one of his neighbors… and it made for a really funny moment.

Aleksander Barkov really went walking around his neighborhood at 5am, knocking on his neighbors doors to show them the Stanley Cup He’s as real as they come (via @rogerarojas_) pic.twitter.com/O4tzFEAWEx – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 18, 2025

It’s a pleasant gesture.

I hate it, getting up at 5am, and I hate it even more when I get woken up at that hour.

But… if it’s to see the captain of my club come and show me the Stanley Cup he just won, it seems like a different thing. Hehe.

Imagine the scenario: the Canadiens win the trophy and Nick Suzuki shows up the next day in the wee hours of the morning so you can have a chance to see the prestigious trophy. What a moment!

All kidding aside, it’s cool to see that Barkov wants to share these moments with other people. He knows it’s special for him, but also for others.

