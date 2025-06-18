8 years at (between $3.5 and $4M) per season for Trent Frederic in Edmonton: But… what are the Oilers doing?

Everyone knows what’s wrong with the Oilers.

And it doesn’t take a college degree to figure it out either.

The team can’t go all the way because the goalies in front of the net aren’t getting the job done. And we all agree that this is nothing new…

But instead of thinking about a quality goalie, the Oilers are about to make a funny move.

The Oilers and Trent Frederic are reportedly very close to agreeing on the terms of an eight-year (!) contract that will pay $4 million per season to the forward who finished the playoffs with an impressive… four points (one goal) in 22 games.

That’s… special.

Don’t expect the #Oilers to announce a deal in the near future as they’re engaging in talks with other current roster players, but as has been speculated, expect Trent Frederic’s next deal to come in at 8 years and north of $3.5m but south of $4m in AAV. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 18, 2025

At the moment, there’s not much money left (under $8M) for the rest of the lineup.

Especially since Evan Bouchard – too – is likely to sign a big deal…

Oilers after giving Trent Frederic $4m x 8 year contract: $7.96m in cap space: Contracts to sign:

– Evan Bouchard (needs ~$10m)

– Evander Kane

– Connor Brown

– Jeff Skinner

– Corey Perry

– Kasperi Kapanen

– John Klingberg How the hell is this team supposed to improve? pic.twitter.com/L4nKMdtWJN – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 18, 2025

The ceiling will rise over the next few years.

But…

But offering so much money over such a long period to a guy who’s been virtually invisible in the playoffs isn’t a good move. Especially when you consider that elsewhere in the Oilers line-up, there are relatively… large holes.

I really have the impression that this deal will not age well in Edmonton and that the Oilers will regret their decision before long.

Because let’s not forget one thing: Connor McDavid’s contract is up at the end of next season… and the Oilers will need a lot of money to keep him in Edmonton.

That said, offering bad contracts like Frederic’s seems to complicate things a bit.

