The Athletic mock draft: Carter Bear at #16

Top-32: a defenseman at No. 1… that doesn’t happen very often!
Top prospects for the upcoming draft according to @StephRDSJunior! (reminder that this is not a mock draft)https://t.co/hgk1PRBtxZ pic.twitter.com/992Y614k7x – RDS (@RDSca) June 17, 2025
Carter Bear: a Brendan Gallagher in the making?https://t.co/4ojP15Zwu6
– RDS (@RDSca) June 17, 2025
overtime
The 20-year-old goalie must pack his bags once again https://t.co/sKtW6bSKRa
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 17, 2025
Will Nick Suzuki be able to earn a spot on @TeamCanada?
@EricEngels: “Do I believe that Nick Suzuki can make this team? Yes! Do I believe that if the decision was being made tomorrow he would be on it? I do actually!”#GoHabsGo #MilanoCortina2026 #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/wxbtMYYpxQ
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 17, 2025
Shiann Darkangelo comes to Montreal! The forward amassed 8 goals and 17 points in 29 games last year with the Charge! https://t.co/RxRsOStYIl pic.twitter.com/s6gnnS0ufc
– RDS (@RDSca) June 17, 2025
Game 6 tonight. The Cup is in the building. pic.twitter.com/MHIvadPv8E
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 17, 2025