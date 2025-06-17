Skip to content
The Athletic mock draft: Carter Bear at #16
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
In 10 days, the Canadiens and the other 31 NHL teams will not be meeting in Los Angeles for the first round of the draft. Hopefully, by 2026, we’ll be able to frame the whole thing differently.

Of course, this will be an important draft for the Habs. After all, the current Habs have never drafted in the top-17 twice since the beginning of the club’s reconstruction.

It will be important because two top prospects will be coming to town… or else, it will mean that Kent Hughes will have done something big on the transaction market.

All this to say that, right now, we’re wondering what the Habs will do.

We’re sure that Caleb Desnoyers won’t be available in the CH lineup (unless the Habs make a big deal, of course), but we wonder if Justin Carbonneau will be there.

If The Athletic’s mock draft is anything to go by, Carbonneau will be out (rank #14, in Columbus) before the first of the Habs’ two picks.

However, Corey Pronman doesn’t think Carte Bear will go in the top-15, so the Habs could draft him at #16. He’s a name that’s getting more and more attention in Quebec, and seeing him at #16 on The Athletic will please many fans.

Will it happen for real? Who knows.

But even if he’s not a center, I think Bear has a good chance of being drafted by the Canadiens if he slips through the cracks next Friday.

Note that with pick #17, Pronman predicted that the Canadiens would draft Lynden Lakovic, another left-winger. He’s been the talk of Montreal lately and has a big frame.

Whether this will happen remains to be seen.


