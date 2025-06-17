Second center: Tony Marinaro mentions Evgeni Malkin as plan B for Montreal

The biggest debate right now among the Montreal Canadiens is who will be the club’s #2 center for next season.
Still, it’s fun to talk about, and that’s what Tony Marinaro did during his appearance on TVA Sports’ JiC segment.
He could be a more than interesting alternative. https://t.co/d18TIMXUKg
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 17, 2025
At the end of the clip, there’s a brief moment on the famous subject of Montreal’s second center.
As Marinaro mentions, the Habs’ initial goal is to find a center in his prime, in his mid-twenties, so that he fits in well with the team’s core and can stay for a good while.
On the other hand, finding a 2nd line center in his prime isn’t easy and, above all, it would be expensive.
That’s why having a plan B is always a good idea.
Acquiring a veteran of Malkin’s calibre would cost something, of course, but much less than Sidney Crosby, for example.
And Marinaro’s suggestion makes a lot of sense for other reasons too.
Let’s not forget that Ivan Demidov needs a good player to follow him into his first full season, and that’s just as well, since Malkin is Demidov’s childhood idol.
Plus, not only would he not cost the moon to acquire, but he’s definitely better than Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook, without taking anything away from them.
Malkin has great size, even if he’s never played like, say, Corey Perry.
But his imposing size helps him protect the puck (especially when you add his silky hands to that), which would give Demidov plenty of room, and he’d benefit amply from it.
Even though he’s 38, he still managed 50 points in 67 games this year as a 2nd center.
