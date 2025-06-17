Skip to content
Practice: when Carter Verhaeghe prevents the Oilers from practicing their way
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Tonight there’s a hockey match. I’d almost forgotten that the final was taking place, it’s so long between games…

The Panthers lead the series 3-2 over the Oilers. If Florida wins at home tonight, they’ll win the Stanley Cup. If not, game #7 is Friday night in Alberta.

My colleague Maxime Truman just did a piece to set the table for tonight’s game. #FiveThingsToWatch

Obviously, players need to prepare properly for the game. Especially for the Oilers, who have absolutely no room for error between now and the end of the 2025 series.

Stuart Skinner is expected to defend his team’s cage.

And on that subject, Carter Verhaeghe has gone to great lengths to make sure he plays in the Oilers’ heads. This morning, he clearly won the game within the game, as they say in the sports world.

How did he do it? By staying on the ice longer, in order to prevent the Oilers, who were practicing in second gear, from arriving on the ice early to start their practice ahead of schedule.

The Panthers player didn’t need to take any more shots. He was left alone on the other ice just to bother the Edmonton guys.

Normally, the Oilers would practice at 11:30, but Verhaeghe left at 11. Many guys, however, like to arrive more than 30 minutes before the start of regular practice.

If the Oilers win tonight… will they win on Friday? For sure.

Note that at 11 a.m., the Zamboni showed up. The Edmonton folks told the guy driving it to leave it alone so the guys could get on the ice as quickly as possible. I love it.


