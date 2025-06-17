Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Olympic Games 2026: “Nick Suzuki is a little ahead of the game for his position with Canada”
Félix Forget
Olympic Games 2026: “Nick Suzuki is a little ahead of the game for his position with Canada”
Credit: Getty Images
In 2024-25, Nick Suzuki took his Habs career to another level. The captain, who led his team into the playoffs, collected 30 goals and 89 points in 82 games, becoming the first player to collect a point per game in Montreal since Alex Kovalev.

It also earned him votes for the Hart Trophy (including a first-place vote), as well as the Selke Trophy.

Because yes, beyond the points, Suzuki also contributes through his defensive play. That means he’s capable of helping his team in many ways… and with the Olympics just a few months away, where NHL players will be back, you have to wonder what that means for his chances of representing Canada.

He is, after all, the kind of player who increases his chances given his ability to contribute in a supporting role (which isn’t necessarily the case for Cole Caufield, for example).

On this subject, Eric Engels was asked by Tony Marinaro on the Sick Podcast about the chances of Suzuki playing for Canada at the next Olympics… and Engels has the impression that Suzuki has a bit of a head start on the other candidates for his position with Canada.

We know that Suzuki, who wasn’t selected by Canada for the 4 Nations Confrontation, broke everything in the final stretch of the season. Inevitably, therefore, there’s reason to believe that his candidacy has gained points in recent months.

Especially since teams can bring 25 players to the Olympics, two more than at the 4 Nations Confrontation.

The problem, though, is that there are quite a few candidates for the chair Suzuki would occupy. Guys like Robert Thomas, Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard, for example, could all vie for the position… but Suzuki has the advantage of playing in the Montreal market, which means he gets the spotlight more often.

That helps build a reputation.

However, the captain will need to make a strong start to the season to secure his place, as he’ll need to find a way to force the hand of management. And Engels brings up another interesting point: if Christian Dvorak doesn’t return to Montreal and isn’t really replaced, Suzuki could even more easily win points.

Dvorak’s departure would force the captain to play even more short-handed, for example… and you’d think he’d take on a role like that with Canada. If he excels at short-handed play and does it often, his candidacy will become even more interesting.

We’ll see how all this develops over the next few months, but Suzuki seems to have a real chance of joining Juraj Slafkovský as the Habs’ representative at the Olympics.

At least, he probably has a better one than Caufield and Lane Hutson.


Overtime

– Speaking of the wolf.

– Two different realities in front of the net for the Panthers and Oilers.

– Coming up.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content