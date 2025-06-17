Marco D’Amico: If you trade Mailloux, it’s only to get a quality 2nd center

Logan Mailloux is – and always will be – a polarizing player in Montreal.

That’s been the case since he was selected by the Canadiens in the 2021 draft, despite the circumstances… and it’s never going to change.

Especially now, when his name is being heard in transaction rumours.

Mailloux is in the news because, this summer, the Canadiens want to get their hands on a quality player who can play in the top-6. And given that the defenseman is one of the organization’s top prospects… the idea of including him in a transaction to get immediate help is circulating.

Marco D’Amico talked about it on TSN 690: for him, there’s no reason to be in a hurry to trade Mailloux.

Unless…

D’Amico: I wouldn’t rush to trade Mailloux https://t.co/FXbc5yqH2o – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) June 17, 2025

Unless the Habs are able to pick up a second center who can grow up in Montreal and play with Ivan Demidov in the long term.

Logan Mailloux isn’t untouchable in Montreal.

But… that doesn’t mean we should send him elsewhere for a pittance either. He has a certain value, and if the Canadiens really want to trade him, they have to be able to get a return that’s more than worthwhile for him.

Because it’s true that Mailloux has qualities that can help Montreal and everywhere else in the NHL: he’s big, he’s got good size, he’s got great potential – especially offensively – he throws from the right…

There aren’t a thousand and one defenders like him all over the league. And if Mailloux continues to develop and progress, he really could be a top-4 defenseman in the league for years to come.

That’s why I agree with Marco D’Amico. If you’re going to trade Mailloux, you might as well do it to get your hands on an excellent player. Not to get another prospect, project or whatever.

After all, we saw what happened with Mikhail Sergachev…

Overtime

– I like this.

All sorts of manifestation happening in Oil Country today. ( : u/UncensoredChef) pic.twitter.com/7wBShljDHl – BarDown (@BarDown) June 17, 2025

– Really?

@Lions3r: already looking ahead to 2025-2026 Ron Choules expects at least 6 or 7 members of the champion edition to return in the fall. Plus, it looks like the title has opened up some agents’ interest in the Lions. #echl https://t.co/5MHxuaptCK – Matthew Vachon (@MatthewVachon_) June 17, 2025

– Nice.