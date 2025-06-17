Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

“I’m convinced that Connor McDavid will continue his career outside Edmonton”
Félix Forget
“I’m convinced that Connor McDavid will continue his career outside Edmonton”
Credit: Getty Images
Game #6 of the Stanley Cup Final kicks off in just a few minutes. The Oilers must win to force a Game #7, while the Panthers would like to lift the Cup in front of their fans tonight.

Returning to Edmonton for a game #7 is not in the reigning champions’ plans.

For the Oilers, a second Grand Final loss in two years would hurt. And for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, as good as they are, it’s something that would hurt their legacy.

McDavid’s case is particularly interesting, as his contract expires at the end of next season. Many expect him to sign a new contract with the Oilers this summer… but Jean-Charles Lajoie isn’t necessarily convinced.

In fact, he even wonders if tonight’s game could be McDavid’s last in an Oilers uniform.

JiC explains that he doesn’t see the Oilers taking a risk like the Maple Leafs did last summer by keeping Mitch Marner without a contract extension. The host notes that if McDavid isn’t ready to sign right now, he expects the Oilers to store him around.

And Tony Marinaro doesn’t disagree, either.

That said, I don’t necessarily get the impression that McDavid wants to leave Edmonton. It’s not impossible that he might (perhaps he’s tired of his team having a revolving door in front of the net), but I have serious doubts about that.

Do you think Leon Draisaitl would really have signed an eight-year contract without being almost 100% sure McDavid was here to stay? I don’t think so.

I have the impression that this matter will be settled fairly quickly this summer and that McDavid will sign a contract that will make him the NHL’s highest-paid player (in 2026-27) a few days after July 1 at the most.

That said, it’s true that it’s not completely impossible that McDavid will play his last game in an Oilers uniform tonight. But I’ll believe it when I see it.


Overtime

– Enjoy.

– That’s right.

– Mika Zibanejad doesn’t want to be traded.

– Corey Perry would like to stay in Edmonton.

– What do you think?

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content