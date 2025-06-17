“I’m convinced that Connor McDavid will continue his career outside Edmonton”

Tkachuk sports an all-black suit as the Panthers look to bury the Oilers in Game 6 : @NHL pic.twitter.com/Z04ir2NT0V – BarDown (@BarDown) June 17, 2025

Tonight’s game could be his last with the Oilers https://t.co/cT0ODxbrr7 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 17, 2025

WATCH: According to Tony Marinaro, Connor McDavid won’t finish his career in Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/a3KZLZ4epO – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 17, 2025

Overtime

“We feel Quebec is behind Anthony”: A.J. Greer’s parents are as nervous as he is @FelixSeguinTVA pic.twitter.com/el9npug2i3 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 17, 2025

Expect the #Panthers to come out SWINGING in tonight’s game 6… Pierre McGuire: “Teams that go on the road and they win, and they have a chance to clinch it at home, they usually seal the deal “#TimeToHunt #StanleyCup #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/IuxylqAv6w – The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) June 17, 2025

Frank Seravalli: I haven’t heard Mika Zibanejad’s name out there; he’s made it clear he doesn’t have interest in moving anyways – Morning Cuppa Hockey – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 17, 2025

Frank Seravalli: Corey Perry’s priority is to stay in Edmonton – Morning Cuppa Hockey – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 17, 2025