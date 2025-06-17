For the second season in a row, the Panthers are champions

Credit: Game six of the Oilers-Panthers series took place tonight. Florida could clinch a second consecutive Stanley Cup with a win. And that’s exactly what the club did. With a 5-1 victory, Paul Maurice’s team wins the final series 4-2. That’s good. Stanley Sequel in Florida. Absolute clinic https://t.co/eWIrtQFUhl – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 18, 2025 […]

Game six of the Oilers-Panthers series took place tonight.Florida could clinch a second consecutive Stanley Cup with a win.

And that’s exactly what the club did. With a 5-1 victory, Paul Maurice’s team wins the final series 4-2.

That’s good. Stanley Sequel in Florida. Absolute clinic https://t.co/eWIrtQFUhl – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 18, 2025

SAM REINHART ARE YOU KIDDING?! WHAT A GOAL TO OPEN THE SCORING IN GAME 6 pic.twitter.com/vuJar1PmYT – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 18, 2025

MATTHEW TKACHUK WALKS IN AND GETS ONE PAST SKINNER pic.twitter.com/1iobukpIbM – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 18, 2025

Last year, the team also took top honours in front of their home fans. That time, however, it was in seven games.So it took less time in 2025.The Cats got off to a good start.In the first period, Sam Reinhart set the tone with a superb goal. He laughed at everyone.Early in the second period, Matthew Tkachuk hurt the Oilers badly with a goal that gave his team a two-goal lead.Reinhart scored another goal and threw a shower of cold water on the Oilers.

What a mistake Stuart Skinner made on that one…

SECOND OF THE GAME FOR REINHART! PANTHERS UP 3-0! (via @NHL)pic.twitter.com/9m6KsT39Ah – TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 18, 2025

With just under seven minutes to go, Kris Knoblaugh decided to remove his goalie and it benefited… the Panthers.

SAM REINHART COMPLETES THE HATTY!!! pic.twitter.com/ggQv5pfvIg – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 18, 2025

And that’s four for Sam Reinhart! pic.twitter.com/OPtGya23RZ – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 18, 2025

Reinhart completed his hat trick, his first in a Stanley Cup Final since Mark Stone in 2023.Think he was done there? Think again.He scored his fourth goal of the game late in the third.Sergei Bobrovsky was beaten late in the game, but obviously, it was too little, too late.

A reminder that the Habs beat the two-time defending champions four times in 2024-2025…

This intermittent season is now over. The NHL will really have to rethink its schedule, especially in the playoffs.

Now it’s time for the best moments of the year: the amateur draft and the opening of the free agent market.

We got a beach ball on the ice in Sunrise pic.twitter.com/NygeJPMDEH – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 18, 2025

The Tkachuks are loving it pic.twitter.com/xFBNKypMxa – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 18, 2025

Blame the tax break, but Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart, Gustav Forsling, Niko Mikkola, Carter Verhaege, Brad Marchand, and Sergei Bobrovsky, in assets, cost the Panthers Jiri Kulich, Devon Levi, the 32nd overall pick in 2026, 61st pick in 2022 and Emil Heineman. I blame good.. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) June 18, 2025

Sam Reinhart 4 goalsCarter Verhaeghe 3 assistsAleksander Barkov 2 assistsMatthew Tkachuk 1 goalAnton Lundell 1 goalVasily Podkolzin 1 goalEetu Luostarinen 1 assistAaron Ekblad 1 assistLeon Draisaitl 1 assistJake Walman 1 assist