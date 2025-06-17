Skip to content
For the second season in a row, the Panthers are champions
Game six of the Oilers-Panthers series took place tonight.

Florida could clinch a second consecutive Stanley Cup with a win.

And that’s exactly what the club did. With a 5-1 victory, Paul Maurice’s team wins the final series 4-2.

Last year, the team also took top honours in front of their home fans. That time, however, it was in seven games.

So it took less time in 2025.

The Cats got off to a good start.

In the first period, Sam Reinhart set the tone with a superb goal. He laughed at everyone.

Early in the second period, Matthew Tkachuk hurt the Oilers badly with a goal that gave his team a two-goal lead.

Reinhart scored another goal and threw a shower of cold water on the Oilers.

What a mistake Stuart Skinner made on that one…

With just under seven minutes to go, Kris Knoblaugh decided to remove his goalie and it benefited… the Panthers.

Reinhart completed his hat trick, his first in a Stanley Cup Final since Mark Stone in 2023.

Think he was done there? Think again.

He scored his fourth goal of the game late in the third.

Sergei Bobrovsky was beaten late in the game, but obviously, it was too little, too late.

A reminder that the Habs beat the two-time defending champions four times in 2024-2025…

This intermittent season is now over. The NHL will really have to rethink its schedule, especially in the playoffs.

Now it’s time for the best moments of the year: the amateur draft and the opening of the free agent market.


– Scorers of the game :

Sam Reinhart 4 goals

Carter Verhaeghe 3 assists

Aleksander Barkov 2 assists

Matthew Tkachuk 1 goal

Anton Lundell 1 goal

Vasily Podkolzin 1 goal

Eetu Luostarinen 1 assist

Aaron Ekblad 1 assist

Leon Draisaitl 1 assist

Jake Walman 1 assist

