Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Corey Perry: one of the three big names circulating in Anaheim
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Corey Perry: one of the three big names circulating in Anaheim
Credit: Getty Images
The Anaheim Ducks are going to be active this summer.

The club recently acquired Chris Kreider, but this is only the first step towards an off-season that should allow the California club to get its head above water.

The goal in 2026? To get closer to the playoffs.

Of course, one name that keeps coming up is that of Mitch Marner. We know that the Ducks will be very aggressive in their pursuit of Mitch Marner this summer.

If the club wants him, it’s going to take money on the table.

But he’s not the only big name to watch in Anaheim. After all, as Jeff Marek reports in a piece on the subject, it wouldn’t be surprising if John Tavares(who is still in the midst of his Revenue Canada story, which could impact the off-season) were also in the Ducks’ sights.

In fact, the Western club could offer both players a contract at the same time.

But there’s another familiar name to keep an eye on in Anaheim. What if Corey Perry’s name was linked to the Ducks, the club he played with for years, in July?

Because when a plogued guy like Jeff Marek wonders if Perry could end his career where it all began, you have to understand that he’s not necessarily talking through his hat.

That’s not to say it’s going to happen, since Perry, who is still performing well despite his age, seems genuinely determined to win the Stanley Cup in recent years. The only time he’s deviated from his plan was when he signed with Chicago for a lot of money.

I’m not saying he won’t come back to Anaheim, but I don’t think it’s his priority –especially if the Panthers win another game this week against the Oilers…


Overtime

– A machine.

– Official.

– It will be Stuart Skinner and it will be a mistake.

– Of note.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content