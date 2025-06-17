Corey Perry: one of the three big names circulating in Anaheim

The Sheet Blog with @JeffMarek: Could the #FlyTogether target Mitch Marner AND John Tavares? Also: the #TimeToHunt are an analytics team, what makes #NHLBruins‘ Marco Sturm a unique coach and more:https://t.co/ggsN4JiOzy – Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) June 16, 2025

Overtime

He threw over 100 miles per hour. https://t.co/ZnN4eZ9QsI – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 17, 2025

And we’re driving at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve!

F1 stays in Montreal for a long time! https://t.co/kHIRLRgpOA pic.twitter.com/KAEz5FNRhf – RDS (@RDSca) June 17, 2025

Club du Matin’s question of the day: Stuart Skinner was in the starting goalie’s net at Oilers practice, and all indications are that he’ll be the one on duty tonight. But if the decision was yours, which of the two goalies would you send in front of the net? – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 17, 2025

The Thunder are just one win away from the title! Full details: https: //t.co/qLJrqGSQy4 pic.twitter.com/OS0bhmLqpR – RDS (@RDSca) June 17, 2025