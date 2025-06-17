Carey Price at the Temple on Saint Jean-Baptiste Day: there’s a real chance!

Carey Price is eligible for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame this year, as he has not played in the last three seasons. The 2025
class will be announced on June 24th
– Habs Report (@HabsReport) June 16, 2025
Overtime
Should we be that surprised that Kent Hughes will draft a right-handed defenseman at the next auction?
Not according to comments made by Kent Hughes following the 2022 and 2023 drafts. Otherwise, what type of forward would the Habs be targeting? 4 targets.https://t.co/TUTo12fN8s – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 18, 2025
The Franco-Ontarian has been part of the Canadiens organization for almost a decade now https://t.co/awASZkDYXR
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 18, 2025
Too many small players in the Habs: should Caufield be traded?
The new episode of Process https://t.co/9buHHfGwlx#ch #caufield #hutson #processus @mathiasbrunet pic.twitter.com/hoyvAVkfiz
– commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) June 17, 2025
Guess who lit up the fans before the start of the game in Florida pic.twitter.com/mbXl5LlInI
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 18, 2025
Frank Seravalli: The JJ Peterka file has really heated up in the last 4 to 5 days – SN 960
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 17, 2025