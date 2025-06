At noon today, the Canadian Olympic team unveiled its six-player roster for the 2026 Games in Italy.And what you need to know is that Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Cale Makar and Brayden Point, as on the heels of the Four Nations Confrontation, were named months in advance.But today, unlike the Four Nations Tournament, the sixth player isn’t Brad Marchand: it’s Sam Reinhart.After the Four Nations, we all figured Marchand wasn’t going to be named in the top six for the Olympics. That doesn’t mean he won’t be at the Games, since there are plenty of guys left to be named, of course.But with the series he’s experiencing in Florida, you’d think the situation would change. But no, in the end.If he has a good start to the 2025-2026 season with… an NHL team, I’d expect him to make the Olympics. But obviously, he’ll have to show that he deserves his position.Remember that in February, it was harder for him with Canada.Details to follow…