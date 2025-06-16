Montembeault: We can’t rule out his presence at the Olympics, but…

Samuel Montembeault was selected to take part in the 4 Nations Confrontation in February.

The Canadiens’ goalie didn’t play for Canada, but still.

The fact that he was chosen by the management was satisfying for Monty, and gave him the opportunity to gain experience by practicing with the best players in Canada.

That said, it doesn’t mean that his place at the next Olympic Games (2026) is guaranteed.

It really doesn’t.

We shouldn’t rule out his presence on the Canadian team, because the officials know him very well, but… reading Pierre LeBrun(The Athletic), we understand that the competition is fiercer than ever these days among goalkeepers.

There’s certainly less to worry about at the moment, given Binnington’s season, Thompson’s huge year, Kuemper’s nomination for the Vézina Trophy and Blackwood’s performance in Colorado. – Pierre LeBrun

You’ll notice that here… Pierre LeBrun didn’t even mention Montembeault’s name in his sentence.

Team Canada reveals Olympic men’s hockey First 6: Behind the Sam Reinhart pick, other roster decisions. Chatted with GM Doug Armstrong as well as with Reinhart. My latest for@TheAthletic https://t.co/ZSCBisaDDm – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 16, 2025

Ultimately, things may change between now and then.

Because in reality, it’s the goalkeepers’ performances between now and December – when Canada must hand in its official line-up for the Olympic tournament – that will dictate what happens next.

If Monty is the league’s best goalie in October and November, Canadiens officials will have no choice but to consider him for the Olympics.

But the opposite is also true: if Monty struggles at the start of the season and Canada’s other goalies do better than him… he’ll have to forget about the project.

All in all, it’s a source of motivation for Samuel Montembeault.

It’s up to him to show that he’s got the talent to be one of the greats, and at the same time, if he excels quickly at the start of the next campaign… it’ll probably also help the Canadiens achieve success on a regular basis.

