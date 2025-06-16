Skip to content
Mitch Marner cancelling his charity event: not everyone is happy about it
Raphael Simard
Credit: Getty Images
The big story of the off-season will undoubtedly be Mitch Marner.

If you weren’t already convinced he was going to change his address, you’ll probably change your mind with the news below.

The Leafs’ forward has cancelled his charity event.

After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event, scheduled for July 10 and 11. The uncertainty surrounding Mitch’s summer schedule makes responsible planning difficult. – Marner Assist Foundation

The event scheduled for July 10 and 11 in Toronto has therefore been cancelled, due to the uncertainty surrounding the player’s future.

And on social media, people aren’t taking the news too well. Some are calling him selfish and pathetic, others narcissistic, because he’s not supposed to be the center of attention at this event.

At the end of the day, the event aims to “generate lasting change for children and young people by providing resources that will have a significant impact on their lives”.

That he wants to leave the Queen City is one thing.

To cancel a charity that has nothing to do with contract negotiations is quite another.

In any case, the Leafs have nothing to reproach themselves for in this matter, and lately, the athlete has escaped it.


