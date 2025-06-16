Mitch Marner cancelling his charity event: not everyone is happy about it

If you weren’t already convinced he was going to change his address, you’ll probably change your mind with the news below.
The Leafs’ forward has cancelled his charity event.
After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event, scheduled for July 10 and 11. The uncertainty surrounding Mitch’s summer schedule makes responsible planning difficult. – Marner Assist Foundation
Mitch Marner has CANCELLED his yearly Toronto summer charity event.
“After thoughtful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event, scheduled for July 10th and 11th. The uncertainty around Mitch’s summer schedule makes it challenging to… pic.twitter.com/jUDVvpXXC7
– Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) June 16, 2025
The event scheduled for July 10 and 11 in Toronto has therefore been cancelled, due to the uncertainty surrounding the player’s future.
And on social media, people aren’t taking the news too well. Some are calling him selfish and pathetic, others narcissistic, because he’s not supposed to be the center of attention at this event.
At the end of the day, the event aims to “generate lasting change for children and young people by providing resources that will have a significant impact on their lives”.
Once again it’s all about Mitch, going forward I hope his event is a flop as he doesn’t deserve or need the positive attention going forward.
– muskoka bird (@primetimebird) June 16, 2025
Good god what an absolute muppet. Never ever ever want to hear anything about this little clown ever again once he leaves. Pathetic.
– (@wendelborje) June 16, 2025
What’s next for Mitch Marner? @JDBunkis reacts to the reports that Marner’s camp has not engaged in contract talks with Toronto. #LeafsForever
https://t.co /ET2culOpbD pic.twitter.com/GsP47Tc6bC
– Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) June 16, 2025
Overtime
– Notice to interested parties.
IVAN DEMIDOV SIGNED FRAME GIVEAWAY
To enter:
1) Follow @thesickpodcasts, @unrivaledU1 & @betwaycanada
2) Comment “SICK
3) Retweet this post
Winner will be chosen on June 23rd! #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast@TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/Zmv3cvlaAJ
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 16, 2025
– Bon.
Elliotte Friedman: We should know which way things are going with the Panthers and Sam Bennett shortly after the Cup Finals ends – SN 590
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 16, 2025
– Still.
Matthew Tkachuk wasn’t even sure he was going to be able to play in the playoffs coming back from his injury and now he’s one win away from winning back to back Stanley Cups. pic.twitter.com/9QQlOtOsY6
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 16, 2025
– A real one.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a real one..
The Canadian signed 429 autos BEFORE Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
A lot of athletes should take note. This is the MVP we’re talking about… pic.twitter.com/PWe2CQIEuA
– Made In Canada (@MadelnCanada) June 16, 2025
– What a story!
My game story from Oakmont about the unseen forces that propelled underdog JJ Spaun to a thrilling U.S. Open victory.@Skratch https://t.co/QIz3Kts5uW
– Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) June 16, 2025