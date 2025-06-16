Mitch Marner cancelling his charity event: not everyone is happy about it

The big story of the off-season will undoubtedly be Mitch Marner.

If you weren’t already convinced he was going to change his address, you’ll probably change your mind with the news below.

The Leafs’ forward has cancelled his charity event.

After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event, scheduled for July 10 and 11. The uncertainty surrounding Mitch’s summer schedule makes responsible planning difficult. – Marner Assist Foundation

Mitch Marner has CANCELLED his yearly Toronto summer charity event. “After thoughtful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event, scheduled for July 10th and 11th. The uncertainty around Mitch’s summer schedule makes it challenging to… pic.twitter.com/jUDVvpXXC7 – Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) June 16, 2025

The event scheduled for July 10 and 11 in Toronto has therefore been cancelled, due to the uncertainty surrounding the player’s future.

And on social media, people aren’t taking the news too well. Some are calling him selfish and pathetic, others narcissistic, because he’s not supposed to be the center of attention at this event.

At the end of the day, the event aims to “generate lasting change for children and young people by providing resources that will have a significant impact on their lives”.

Once again it’s all about Mitch, going forward I hope his event is a flop as he doesn’t deserve or need the positive attention going forward. – muskoka bird (@primetimebird) June 16, 2025

Good god what an absolute muppet. Never ever ever want to hear anything about this little clown ever again once he leaves. Pathetic. – (@wendelborje) June 16, 2025

What’s next for Mitch Marner? @JDBunkis reacts to the reports that Marner’s camp has not engaged in contract talks with Toronto. #LeafsForever https://t.co /ET2culOpbD pic.twitter.com/GsP47Tc6bC – Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) June 16, 2025

Overtime

That he wants to leave the Queen City is one thing.To cancel a charity that has nothing to do with contract negotiations is quite another.In any case, the Leafs have nothing to reproach themselves for in this matter, and lately, the athlete has escaped it.

Elliotte Friedman: We should know which way things are going with the Panthers and Sam Bennett shortly after the Cup Finals ends – SN 590 – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 16, 2025

Matthew Tkachuk wasn’t even sure he was going to be able to play in the playoffs coming back from his injury and now he’s one win away from winning back to back Stanley Cups. pic.twitter.com/9QQlOtOsY6 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 16, 2025

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a real one.. The Canadian signed 429 autos BEFORE Game 2 of the NBA Finals. A lot of athletes should take note. This is the MVP we’re talking about… pic.twitter.com/PWe2CQIEuA – Made In Canada (@MadelnCanada) June 16, 2025

