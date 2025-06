Unsurprisingly, Juraj Slafkovsky will be going to the Olympic Games.The news broke this morning, as the Olympic hockey teams announced the first six players on their rosters for next winter’s event in Italy.Here are the six Slovak players.Obviously, in terms of talent, Slaf had to be at the Olympics. He’s better than any other player in his country in terms of talent.And I couldn’t see his comments against the federation and his almost toxic popularity in his country preventing the decision-makers from calling on him for the next stage.So logic prevailed.Of course, you’ll remember that he couldn’t take part in the Four Nations Confrontation because the Slovaks weren’t there. Otherwise, he would probably have been there too.Details to follow…