Jean Pascal “calls out” to a Québécois pugilist, then runs into him at the Grand Prix festivities

Credit: Were you the type to spend the whole weekend on Île Notre-Dame? On Crescent Street? At Windsor Station? In front of your TV? Or is the Grand Prix, for you, like the Yukon’s public finances: you don’t give a damn? Jean Pascal vs David Loiseau?It hasn’t all been racing in Montreal over the past few […]

Were you the type to spend the whole weekend on Île Notre-Dame? On Crescent Street? At Windsor Station? In front of your TV?

Or is the Grand Prix, for you, like the Yukon’s public finances: you don’t give a damn?

Jean Pascal vs David Loiseau?

It hasn’t all been racing in Montreal over the past few days.

On Saturday night at the SI House red carpet at Station 1889 (Windsor Station), Jean Pascal once again went head-to-head…this time, when nothing was planned.

For years, Jean Pascal and David Loiseau have sought each other out on social networks. A month ago, Jean Pascal went so far as to challenge Loiseau on 98.5 FM. Well, the two pugilists ran into each other at Maison SI and taunted each other a little, respectfully, I’m told… even going so far as to engage in a traditional face-off.

A face-to-face without a scheduled fight? Why not? Especially since, after his June 28 fight, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Pascal take on celebrities rather than boxers aiming for a world title. If he loses, of course, because if he beats Cieslak, he’ll continue his traditional career.

Could Loiseau and Pascal one day face off in a kind of Mike Tyson / Logan Paul fight? Would that draw a crowd in Quebec?

David Loiseau, who hasn’t fought since 2014, would be willing to take on Jean Pascal (in boxing or mixed martial arts?) for a fee of $1 million.

I don’t think anyone anywhere will pay Loiseau $1 million to get in the same ring (or octagon) as Jean Pascal. And if they did, they’d have to pay Jean Pascal over $1 million too..

But hey, it would still be something! And it would get people talking!Loiseau is much heavier than Jean Pascal. Would it make for a good fight?