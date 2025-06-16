Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

David Pagnotta insists the Habs will test the waters for Mitch Marner
Félix Forget
David Pagnotta insists the Habs will test the waters for Mitch Marner
Credit: Getty Images
In just over two weeks, we’ll know where Mitch Marner will continue his career in the Bettman circuit. The forward, who is not expected to return to Toronto, will become an independent player on July 1… and we’re expecting things to be settled fairly quickly in his case.

Because officially, there can be no negotiations between Marner and the other teams before July 1… but you know as well as I do that’s not exactly how it works.

The popular feeling right now is that Marner will go somewhere south of the border. That said, it’s not completely impossible that a Canadian team might be interested in him… and we know that the Canadiens have been mentioned by David Pagnotta as a team that might be interested in Marner.

It still has to be reciprocal, but at least there’s interest on one side.

And this morning on Leafs Morning Take, Pagnotta was adamant that he expects the Habs to “test the waters” for Marner on July 1.

He also mentions the Senators and Flames in the same category as the Canadiens, but adds that he doesn’t necessarily feel that Marner, who would have a list of 6-8 teams he’d consider on July 1, will come to terms with a Canadian team. On the other hand, he didn ‘t say that he knows for a fact that it won’t happen: that’s just how he feels about the situation.

And just because the Habs are interested in Marner doesn’t mean he’ll consider Montreal. He’s exhausted by the reality of the Toronto market… and in Montreal, it wouldn’t be much better for him.

But for the Habs, who are looking for big-name forwards, trying to lure Marner to town is a no-brainer. With the trade market teeming with buyers rather than sellers, the free-agent market might be the most logical avenue for adding talent.

It would be very expensive in terms of money, but talent can be bought… especially with the upcoming salary cap increase.

What all this tells me, personally, is that Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are ready to consider several solutions to get some punch forward. We’re casting a wide net and doing our homework, even with players who have very little chance of coming to Montreal.

And who knows, maybe a miracle awaits the club.


Overtime

– Read more.

– Great read on Justin Carbonneau.

– More on the hot topic in baseball.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content