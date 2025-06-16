Crosby in Montreal: “yes, if we don’t touch Demidov, Hage and Reinbacher”

The more the days go by, the slimmer the chances that Sidney Crosby will stay in Pittsburgh.

After all, he doesn’t have many seasons of good hockey left, and his team isn’t going anywhere. Just today, we learned that Evgeni Malkin’s contract would not be renewed. So, how long will 87 be a member of the Penguins?

If he’s traded, we need to talk about Montreal. His childhood club was the Canadiens, his father was drafted by the team and he’s never hidden his love for the city. Not many people would say no to seeing him in the metropolis. Mathias Brunet would say no if Ivan Demidov, David Reinbacher and/or Michael Hage were involved in the transaction.

I agree with Mathias. The problem: Pittsburgh is probably going to ask for one of these prospects and a first-round pick or two.

Crosby isn’t going to cost anything, because “he wants out of Pittsburgh…”

The Penguins will soon begin a pivotal period in their rebuilding. They won’t want prospects too old or picks too far away. They’ll be asking for the CH’s first two picks in 2025 and two prospects. Would Logan Mailloux and Joshua Roy be enough? Probably not.

But if Kyle Dubas realizes he can’t trade him for the price he wants, maybe he’ll take the trade in the end. We’ve seen worse.

If I were Kent Hughes – and I agree with the LaPresse journalist – I wouldn’t touch Demidov or Reinbacher at all. As for Hage, who received a nice tribute earlier today, I’d think twice…

