Brady Tkachuk: the dirtiest player according to 20 fan bases (but not the Canadiens)

WE GOT A SECOND FIGHT A COUPLE SECONDS LATER NOW BETWEEN SAM BENNETT AND BRADY TKACHUK pic.twitter.com/OSVGVhfFkr – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 16, 2025

Josh Anderson and Tom Wilson are fighting inside the Capitals bench. That’s a new one. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/y18mrRFqQe – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 26, 2025

overtime

Good sources tell me the #CFMTL should make at least one popular hire official in the next few hours. The announcement should please the fans, even if at the end of the day, it’s quality players it’s going to take to hope to win more games. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 16, 2025

Several countries have announced the first 6 players who will take part in the Olympics in Milan in 2026! Any surprises in your opinion? https://t.co/1e2H4bbxr8 pic.twitter.com/pu6ziM4jf4 – RDS (@RDSca) June 16, 2025

Yes, it brewed in California last night. https://t.co/Tq9wN65rU5 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 16, 2025

Big news expected tomorrow: https://t.co/kRP002R8oQ – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 16, 2025

Who’s the scummiest player in the NHL?This very question was put to thousands of fans across North America to see what people think across the different cities of the Bettman circuit.The results are available on the Canada Sports Betting website , for those interested.What stands out is that 14% of fans in general (i.e., one fan in seven) feel that Brady Tkachuk, the Senators’ captain, is the most deserving.He is ahead of Tom Wilson, who has 10% of the votes. Sam Bennett (5%), Nikita Zadorov (4%) and Tyler Tucker (3%) follow.But when you break it all down, you realize that no less than 20 out of 32 fan bases (or out of 31, as Ottawa fans didn’t vote for their captain) think Tkachuk deserves the award.Tom Wilson leads in 10 cities, A.J. Greer is the Ducks fans’ choice and Nikita Zadorov takes the prize in Utah.Interestingly, despite the Sens/Canadiens rivalry, Tkachuk is not the choice of Montreal fans. With 25% of the vote, which is high compared to the rest of the league, Wilson won.And to me, it’s easy to see a recency bias with the playoffs.I’m not saying that Wilson’s choice is a bad one, since in reality it’s probably justified. But I just wonder if, without the playoffs, Tkachuk would also have been the choice of Habs fans.After all, the vote was taken in May.Note that the Carolina Hurricanes, who faced the Capitals and Panthers in their last two playoff rounds in 2025, also voted for the Capitals player.What would be your choice?– Really?– Of note.– Surprise.– Great news.