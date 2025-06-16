Skip to content
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Brady Tkachuk: the dirtiest player according to 20 fan bases (but not the Canadiens)
Credit: Getty Images
Who’s the scummiest player in the NHL?

This very question was put to thousands of fans across North America to see what people think across the different cities of the Bettman circuit.

The results are available on the Canada Sports Betting website, for those interested.

What stands out is that 14% of fans in general (i.e., one fan in seven) feel that Brady Tkachuk, the Senators’ captain, is the most deserving.

He is ahead of Tom Wilson, who has 10% of the votes. Sam Bennett (5%), Nikita Zadorov (4%) and Tyler Tucker (3%) follow.

But when you break it all down, you realize that no less than 20 out of 32 fan bases (or out of 31, as Ottawa fans didn’t vote for their captain) think Tkachuk deserves the award.

Tom Wilson leads in 10 cities, A.J. Greer is the Ducks fans’ choice and Nikita Zadorov takes the prize in Utah.

Interestingly, despite the Sens/Canadiens rivalry, Tkachuk is not the choice of Montreal fans. With 25% of the vote, which is high compared to the rest of the league, Wilson won.

And to me, it’s easy to see a recency bias with the playoffs.

I’m not saying that Wilson’s choice is a bad one, since in reality it’s probably justified. But I just wonder if, without the playoffs, Tkachuk would also have been the choice of Habs fans.

After all, the vote was taken in May.

Note that the Carolina Hurricanes, who faced the Capitals and Panthers in their last two playoff rounds in 2025, also voted for the Capitals player.

What would be your choice?


