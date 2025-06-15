Sidney Crosby file: he’ll probably have a list of three teams, including Montreal

Every Habs fan’s dream when it comes to acquiring a center for the Habs is Sidney Crosby.

Of course, there are many interesting options for the Habs to improve their team, and especially to find a center for Ivan Demidov.But the many options are of no interest to anyone in Montreal if Sidney Crosby is available.

For now, aside from some logical speculation, there’s no indication that the Pittsburgh Penguins captain would be looking to be traded.

He has a two-year contract with the Penguins, starting next season, and even though the Penguins are entering a rebuild, there’s no confirmation yet that Crosby would want to jump ship to somewhere competitive.

But, should the Penguins’ 87 ever wish to leave, he’s likely to have a very slim list of teams, and Montreal should be one of them, according to Renaud Lavoie.

If 87 doesn’t buy into a rebuild in Pittsburgh… (@renlavoietva) https://t.co/zDY42rRc2K – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 14, 2025

Indeed, as he reported yesterday on TVA Sports prior to Game #5 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Renaud Lavoie believes Sidney Crosby would likely have a list of three teams, if he were looking to leave Pittsburgh.

And among those three teams should be the Canadiens de Montréal, or at least Lavoie strongly believes that the Habs will manage to find themselves among the most serious contenders.

“He always mentioned that the Centre Bell was his favorite place to play other than Pittsburgh.” – Renaud Lavoie

Crosby has always loved Montreal and the Bell Centre, so the connection is easy to make, especially considering that the Habs are heading for a very promising future, as the 2024-2025 season has shown.

It’s not for nothing that Mise-O-Jeu has Montreal as one of Crosby’s most likely destinations.

In short, the connection between Crosby and Montreal is easy to make, but don’t get too carried away.

The Colorado Avalanche will probably also be an option for Crosby, if he asks to be traded.

As for a third team on his list, I’ll let you choose the team that would make the most sense to you.

Overtime

Personally, I see Crosby liking either the Los Angeles Kings or the New York Rangers.

– Always the comedian, Brad Marchand.

Brad Marchand, asked what the 2011 version of him would think of his present-day self scoring six goals (and counting) during the 2025 Stanley Cup Final: “Man that guy’s good looking. That’d probably be it.” pic.twitter.com/VMrZjR3wUH – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 15, 2025

– The Trois-Rivières Lions Kelly Cup Parade takes place today!

A real important parade is happening this weekend. No, not the vanity one in DC, but the championship one in Trois-Rivières! Congratulations to the Lions and have a great parade today! – Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) June 15, 2025

– Very cool.

Lewis Hamilton arrives in style at the #canadiangp pic.twitter.com/cWKNB5hNjj – TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 15, 2025

– Bravo.