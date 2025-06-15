Rumor mill: Mika Zibanejad could soon leave the Rangers

Earlier today, my colleague Michaël Petit took the first look at the Bettman circuit with his Rumour Corner.
And now it’s my turn to bring you the latest in NHL gossip.
Mika Zibanejad and the Rangers: it’s already over
According to Arthur Staple of The Athletic, the New York club and the center forward have decided to “move on”.
Arthur Staple: Rangers and Mika Zibanejad’s camp may have already decided that “moving on would be best” – The Athletic
Although he’s 32 years old, if Zibanejad can get back to the level of play he showed in recent years, he could be an interesting option for the Canadiens.
However, he still has five years left on his contract, and if the gamble doesn’t pay off, it’s a deal that could also quickly age badly for the Habs.
Time to clean house in Pittsburgh?
According to Marco D’Amico, with the exception of the core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeny Malkin and Kristopher Letang, the organization is ready to get rid of its other veterans in order to get younger and free up space on their payroll.
Reported on this in January and got significant pushback/backlash.
In the end, their main goal has been to wipe the entire roster of key veterans (outside of Crosby, Malkin and Letang) by July 1 to get younger and free up cap space.
This is exactly what they’re trying to do. https://t.co/BCaZwiN2dF
Vladislav Gavrikov could test the free agent market
Pierre LeBrun: Feels more likely than not Vladislav Gavrikov goes to market – The Athletic
If Gavrikov opts for autonomy, I think he’s likely to find himself on the shopping list of a few NHL teams.
The Ducks, Blue Jackets and Hurricanes are ready to get out their checkbooks
David Pagnotta: The Ducks, Blue Jackets and Hurricanes expected to be “aggressive” this summer – The Fourth Period
That’s a lot of money to spend, and with several quality players available this summer, these teams could well present a different face next season.
There’s also the risk of overbidding if teams have a lot of money to offer, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a number of overpriced contracts being offered over the summer period.
That’s one of the reasons why I think the Canadiens should acquire a center rather than sign a free agent.
Overtime
– An attitude problem?
His attitude obviously didn’t please his bosses. https://t.co/LRX650Ns3m
– Heartbreaking defeat for the pitcher.
The Braves pitcher could hardly do better.
But still … https://t.co/Y1s8CowWXT
– The final is tied 1-1.
Charlotte edges Abbotsford in OT in Game 2, evens Calder Cup Finals https://t.co/Liwp6qMwi2
– A nice gift for Father’s Day.
My column on George Russell’s victory at #CanadianGP being a great Father’s Day gift for his dad, who sold his business to finance early days of his son’s driving career in go-kart racing #F1 https://t.co/bOt73Ksa1M
