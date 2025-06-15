Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Rumor mill: Mika Zibanejad could soon leave the Rangers
Jonathan Di Gregorio
Rumor mill: Mika Zibanejad could soon leave the Rangers
Credit: Getty Images
The draft and the opening of the free agent market are fast approaching, and many teams are likely to make changes in the coming weeks.

As a result, rumors are flying all over the NHL.

Earlier today, my colleague Michaël Petit took the first look at the Bettman circuit with his Rumour Corner.

And now it’s my turn to bring you the latest in NHL gossip.

Mika Zibanejad and the Rangers: it’s already over

Rangers looking to part ways with Mika Zibanejad

According to Arthur Staple of The Athletic, the New York club and the center forward have decided to “move on”.

The problem with Zibanejad is that he still has 5 years left on an 8-year contract worth $68 million ($8.5 million per year).

Since signing, the Swede has gone from 91 to 72 to 58 points in the last three seasons.

On the other hand, it has to be said that nothing went right for the Ranger last season, and one wonders whether the center could bounce back with a team.

Although he’s 32 years old, if Zibanejad can get back to the level of play he showed in recent years, he could be an interesting option for the Canadiens.

However, he still has five years left on his contract, and if the gamble doesn’t pay off, it’s a deal that could also quickly age badly for the Habs.

Time to clean house in Pittsburgh?

The Pittsburgh Penguins seem intent on starting a complete rebuild by getting rid of several veterans.

According to Marco D’Amico, with the exception of the core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeny Malkin and Kristopher Letang, the organization is ready to get rid of its other veterans in order to get younger and free up space on their payroll.

In other words, Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust could soon be changing addresses.

The Penguins are said to be in talks with the Los Angeles Kings.

Does this mean that Pittsburgh is determined to keep Crosby as part of its rebuild? If so, it could disappoint those hoping to see him land in Montreal this summer.

Vladislav Gavrikov could test the free agent market

Speaking of the Kings, they have yet to reach an agreement with defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

Pierre Lebrun believes the Russian will try his luck on the independent market on July 1.

Gavrikov has just completed the final year of an $11.75 million contract ($5.875 million per year).

The defenseman could be an interesting option for a team looking for reinforcements on the blue line.

In 82 games this season, the defenseman earned 30 points and maintained a plus-26 rating, playing an average of 23:05 minutes per game.

If Gavrikov opts for autonomy, I think he’s likely to find himself on the shopping list of a few NHL teams.

The Ducks, Blue Jackets and Hurricanes are ready to get out their checkbooks

Among the teams with big shopping lists on July 1 are the Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes.

According to David Pagnotta, all three teams are ready to be particularly aggressive in the free agent market.

The Ducks have just over $32 million in payroll space, the Blue Jackets over $40 million and Carolina over $28 million.

That’s a lot of money to spend, and with several quality players available this summer, these teams could well present a different face next season.

There’s also the risk of overbidding if teams have a lot of money to offer, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a number of overpriced contracts being offered over the summer period.

That’s one of the reasons why I think the Canadiens should acquire a center rather than sign a free agent.


Overtime

– An attitude problem?

His attitude obviously didn’t please his bosses. https://t.co/LRX650Ns3m

— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 15, 2025

– Heartbreaking defeat for the pitcher.

– The final is tied 1-1.

– A nice gift for Father’s Day.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content