Rumor mill: Habs and Flames active in search for second center

With the free agent market and the draft approaching faster than you’d think, rumors are becoming more and more prevalent in the NHL.

Today, I’m bringing you more rumours as the free agent market approaches and the trade market opens.

We’ll be talking about the Habs and Flames, Nikolaj Ehlers, Jordan Spence and John-Jason Peterka.

Habs and Flames active in search for second center

It’s no secret that the Montreal Canadiens are trying to find a second center for next season.

It’s interesting to know, because even if the Habs see a hole to fill there, they could decide to trust Kirby Dach at this level and focus on the blue line, with the departure of David Savard.

We’ll just have to see whether the Habs want to wait to look at the free agent market, or whether they think a trade would be more appropriate.

Nikolaj Ehlers in danger of changing address

After Marner, Ehlers will undoubtedly be one of the most coveted offensive players this summer, should the Winnipeg Jets fail to extend his contract.

But according to Elliotte Friedman’s latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the Danish winger is poised to test the free agent market this summer.

Sounds like Nik Ehlers is moving on this summerhttps://t.co/ratTYeCkKY – NHL Trade Rumors (@NHLTradeRumors) June 15, 2025

A deal between the two sides isn’t even close, and this would confirm two big forwards with Marner on the free agent market.

Jordan Spence to watch this summer

Ehlers collected 63 points in 69 games this season, his second-best career output. Ehlers has already been linked with the Habs, as Patrik Laine is a good friend of his . The Dane would be a great complement to Ivan Demidov on the second line, but his contract is expected to be around $9 million per season.Will the Habs be interested?The young right-handed defenseman certainly has some very attractive offensive skills.In 2024-25, this was his second full NHL season, with 28 points in 79 games.

That doesn’t sound like much, but he’s got an excellent skating stroke and above-average explosion.

His vision shouldn’t be overlooked either, as he’s a great feeder for his teammates.

But with Brandt Clarke already a right-handed offensive defenseman with the Los Angeles Kings, we’ll have to keep an eye on his name this summer in the trades.

That’s what Elliotte Friedman reported in his latest 32TP.

Elliotte Friedman: Kings defenseman Jordan Spence is a “name to keep an eye on”; Kings don’t feel they have room for Spence and Brandt Clarke on the right side; Clarke is not available – 32 Thoughts Podcast – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 15, 2025

Although he’s an offensive defenseman, the points aren’t necessarily there.

He’ll never be a Cale Makar or a Quinn Hughes, but he can be a very good second-pair defenseman while also being an interesting quarterback for a second-wave powerplay.

The points will come. He’s only 24, but he’s going to have to unlock quickly.

Sabres now listening to offers for JJ Peterka

Peterka is a name that is attracting more and more attention in Buffalo.In 2023-24, he collected 50 points, but with 28 goals, in his second full NHL season.Last season, he scored 27 goals and 68 points.

And he’s only 23…

We know that things aren’t going well for the Sabres in Buffalo, and change could (should) be on the way.

Peterka’s name has been bandied about, but the Sabres haven’t confirmed that they’re open to offers.

Well, that’s changed, as the Sabres will now be open to offers for their young forward.

Elliotte Friedman: The Sabres are now “listening” to offers on JJ Peterka – 32 Thoughts Podcast – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 15, 2025

This was mentioned by Elliotte Friedman in the latest 32TP Peterka is certainly worth his weight in gold, and the Sabres could take advantage of the opportunity to bring in a good veteran to mentor the young team in Buffalo.Bowen Byram will also be one to watch in Buffalo, as he has been the subject of several rumours in recent weeks.It promises to be an exciting off-season.

