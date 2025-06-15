Lauren McDavid’s “anti-rat” sweater didn’t slow Brad Marchand down

Credit: Brad Marchand has always been a hated player throughout the National Hockey League, while he’s always been known as a pest with the Boston Bruins. Aside from Bruins fans, no one liked Marchand throughout his career, even earning him the nickname “The Rat”. Now that he’s with the Florida Panthers, Marchand may be a little […]

Brad Marchand has always been a hated player throughout the National Hockey League, while he’s always been known as a pest with the Boston Bruins.

Aside from Bruins fans, no one liked Marchand throughout his career, even earning him the nickname “The Rat”.

Now that he’s with the Florida Panthers, Marchand may be a little less hated, but he’s still the same pest he’s always been.

And right now, if there’s one team and its fans who hate the Panthers’ plague, it’s the Edmonton Oilers.

Marchand is in great form in this Stanley Cup Final, so any means are good enough to slow him down, even going so far as to wear anti-Marchand jerseys.

Last night, none other than Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren, was spotted wearing an “anti-rat” sweater that read “Rat Patrol” on the back.

It’s all quite comical, but in the end, this Lauren McDavid sweater will have accomplished absolutely nothing, while Brad Marchand scored two magnificent goals last night to bring the Panthers within one win of the Stanley Cup.

We don’t know how long Lauren McDavid has been wearing this jersey, but it’s clearly not slowing down the Panthers rat, who is simply on fire in this Stanley Cup Final.

He has six goals in five games, and two of them are game-winners. He sealed the outcome of two of the Panthers’ three victories in this final.

Brad Marchand … Leads all active players in Stanley Cup Final goals (13)

First player to score 6 goals in a Cup Final series since 1988

First player to score 5+ goals in a Cup Final for two different teams

Most road goals in a Cup Final series (5)

10 goals in 22… pic.twitter.com/Nkh3vgyztb – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 15, 2025

Marchand is truly a clutch player once again, as his history proves.

In short, Lauren McDavid’s sweater does absolutely nothing, on the contrary, while right now, the famous rat is just one win away from hurting Lauren’s husband VERY badly.

I don’t think we’ll be seeing that sweater again.

– The Oilers remain confident.

"We're confident we can win two games"

– Finally another win for Montreal CF. It’s only their second win in 18 games this season.

– Indeed.

Important victory for @cfmontreal Negative momentum halted.

CF Montreal ends five-game winless streak (0-3-2) -Solid defense: Montreal protected their advantage well.

The defensive brigade faced 18 shots and only 2 on target by.. – Patrice Bernier (@pbernier10) June 15, 2025

