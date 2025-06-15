JJ Peterka could be an interesting target for the Habs

JJ Peterka’s future doesn’t seem to be in Buffalo.

However, we know that Kent Hughes and the organization have said they’re open to acquiring a forward, but not necessarily a center.

The Habs general manager should definitely make a call to inquire about his counterpart Kevyn Adam’s requests.

Peterka is coming off a 68-point campaign, including 27 goals, in 77 games in his third full season with the Sabres.

The left-handed forward has made steady progress since arriving in the NHL, and there’s no indication that he’s yet reached his full potential.

The German forward could add depth and a little more punch to our top-six attack.Yes, the Canadiens already have Cole Caufield and Ivan Demidov as right wingers on their top two trios, but generally, moving a winger to the other side is done quite well and quickly.It would mean demoting Patrik Laine to the third line, which could also take some of the pressure off him to score at 5-on-5 while leaving him on the first powerplay.A possible good compromise for the enigmatic Finnish player.The addition of a player like Peterka could really solidify our attack and could be a good incentive (in addition to Demidov) for the acquisition of a player who would have the opportunity to play with quality young wingers.However, the price tag could be steep, especially if Buffalo trades him to a section rival.

And if the Sabres general manager hasn’t made a move yet, it’s probably because he’s waiting for the right offer for his young forward.

On the other hand, I think the Canadiens have what it takes to make the Sabres an attractive offer.In short, another story to follow in the weeks to come.

