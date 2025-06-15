Free agents: Mitch Marner could sign a four-year contract, according to Elliotte Friedman

The biggest file to watch when the free agent market opens on July 1 will obviously be that of Mitch Marner.

Now that it seems confirmed that he won’t be staying in Toronto, we want to know where Marner will decide to sign.

It’ll be really interesting to see the Leafs’ star wear the colors of another team.

Right now, we know that the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes are planning to be very aggressive in this matter, and we also know that the Vegas Golden Knights will once again try to steal the show, while the Florida Panthers will have their noses in this too.So there are plenty of options on the table for Marner, as the rumours fly.

However, we won’t know for sure until at least July 1.

In fact, we don’t even know what kind of contract Marner will sign.

Logically, we’d all expect him to sign for the maximum number of years, i.e. seven, but we shouldn’t rule out other options.

Indeed, according to Elliotte Friedman, Marner could very well sign a four-year contract.

That’s what the renowned tipster said on the most recent episode of his “32 Thoughts” podcast, when he said that such a small contract really is a possibility.

Marner, 28, could very well decide to do as Auston Matthews did and sign a shorter contract, in order to pocket even more in a few years’ time.

At 32, Marner could once again break the bank.

In short, there’s no guarantee that Marner will sign for seven years, and thus commit virtually the rest of his career to his new team.

He could very well decide to cut that into two contracts, in order to pocket more money in four years’ time.

So the former Leafs star doesn’t just have options in terms of teams, he also has options in terms of contract longevity.

And in all this, the annual salary attached to Marner’s next contract might not vary so much depending on the number of years.

Marner is already expected to sign for between $11 and $14 million

This will be an interesting story to follow in the coming weeks, and we shouldn’t necessarily expect to learn of Marner’s decision on July 1.

The star player could take his time and wait to properly evaluate each of the options on the table.

