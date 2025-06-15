Free agents: Mitch Marner could sign a four-year contract, according to Elliotte Friedman

Now that it seems confirmed that he won’t be staying in Toronto, we want to know where Marner will decide to sign.
It’ll be really interesting to see the Leafs’ star wear the colors of another team.
However, we won’t know for sure until at least July 1.
In fact, we don’t even know what kind of contract Marner will sign.
Logically, we’d all expect him to sign for the maximum number of years, i.e. seven, but we shouldn’t rule out other options.
32 Thoughts Game 5 reaction pod – plus news, information & analysis.
Links to your preferred platform, here: https://t.co/io7Mr1RceU Enjoy!
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 15, 2025
That’s what the renowned tipster said on the most recent episode of his “32 Thoughts” podcast, when he said that such a small contract really is a possibility.
Marner, 28, could very well decide to do as Auston Matthews did and sign a shorter contract, in order to pocket even more in a few years’ time.
In short, there’s no guarantee that Marner will sign for seven years, and thus commit virtually the rest of his career to his new team.
He could very well decide to cut that into two contracts, in order to pocket more money in four years’ time.
So the former Leafs star doesn’t just have options in terms of teams, he also has options in terms of contract longevity.
And in all this, the annual salary attached to Marner’s next contract might not vary so much depending on the number of years.
This will be an interesting story to follow in the coming weeks, and we shouldn’t necessarily expect to learn of Marner’s decision on July 1.
Overtime
– Don’t miss the race today at 2 p.m.!
George Russell pulled up in a G-Wagon #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/eTpwfXAjyh
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 15, 2025
– It’s been a long time!
THIS DATE IN #HABS HISTORY:
June 15, 2017: Canadiens acquired Jonathan Drouin from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Mikhail Sergachev and a second-round pick at 2018 NHL Draft. Here’s column I wrote after the trade: https://t.co/ijDEkQapdy
– Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) June 15, 2025
– To be continued.
His time is probably numbered in Washington. https://t.co/JQr8hE2jYM
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 15, 2025