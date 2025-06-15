Skip to content
Caleb Desnoyers really took his interview with the Habs seriously
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images

I’m going to start my text with a statement.

Although the chances are slim, I’d really, really like to see the Canadiens draft Caleb Desnoyers in less than two weeks.

He has the profile of a guy who can succeed in a big market. He’s got a calm head, he can handle pressure… and on the ice, he’s got such interesting qualities. Especially since he plays center!

Incidentally, the principal interested party could also see himself playing in Montreal, alongside Ivan Demidov.

The prospect spoke about this in an interview with Anthony Martineau (TVA Sports):

I could see myself playing with Ivan Demidov. After that, no matter who you put with us, it’s going to be a good line-up. – Caleb Desnoyers

I hear Caleb Desnoyers has confidence in himself.

Talented guys want to play with talented guys. Desnoyers knows he’s got skills… and putting himself next to a player like Ivan Demidov, who has impressive skills, proves just how confident he is in his abilities.

That said, we know that the chances of him being selected by the Canadiens aren’t great, because Kent Hughes will have to pull a rabbit out of his hat to get into the top-5 – where Desnoyers will (most likely) be selected.

But still: Desnoyers took his interview with the Habs seriously because he still wanted to give himself a chance of being selected by the Canadiens.

I like his attitude.

What happens next will be interesting because there’s likely to be a lot of interest in Desnoyers at the draft.

But… if the Canadiens can pull off a magic trick, I have a feeling a lot of fans in town will be happy.

And I have a feeling he’d like that, too.


