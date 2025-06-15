Brady Martin: If the NHL isn’t an option, he’d work on the family farm

Credit: Brady Martin is certainly one of the best prospects in the 2025 draft. Many see him cracking the top-10, and he could even go as high as #7 with the Boston Bruins. His style of play is a perfect match for the Bruins, and he’s been nothing but impressive this season, climbing the experts’ lists. […]

His style of play is a perfect match for the Bruins, and he’s been nothing but impressive this season, climbing the experts’ lists.

The scorer of 33 goals and 72 points in 57 OHL games doesn’t just blacken the score sheet, he upsets opponents and plays hard.

The chances of him reaching the NHL are pretty good for a top-10 prospect who hasn’t yet been drafted, but we all know that nothing is guaranteed in the NHL.

That’s why it’s important to have a Plan B. Martin does, and he’s got one.

Martin has one, and it doesn’t involve a university degree.

His family owns a dairy farm and he recently mentioned that if he doesn’t reach his primary goal (the NHL), dairy farming is definitely his second option :

Top 2025 NHL Draft prospect Brady Martin has his career path mapped out. “Hopefully I play in the NHL. But if that doesn’t work out, then the farm is definitely where I’ll be heading.“https://t.co/onV9Yo0r8Z – Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) June 15, 2025

Brady Martin isn’t pessimistic about his future in the NHL, he’s just realistic.

He certainly has to give everything he can give to achieve his boyhood dream, because without effort, it’s extremely difficult to have a successful NHL career.

But having a backup plan is just as important, because the chances of reaching the best hockey league in the world, even as a top-10 prospect, are far from high.

In Adam Kimelman’s article, we can understand that the farm would only be an off-season option for now, with his recent season.

He was playing in every situation in Sault Ste. Marie with the Greyhounds this year, and when you pair his talent and versatility with his hustle and intensity, it’s usually a winning recipe.

He plays on the first wave of the short-handed, and on the first wave of the power play.On the farm, Martin is used to doing the dirty work, and this could help him break into the NHL in a lesser role if he fails to establish himself as an impact player.

I invite you to read Kimelman’s article on Martin. You can see that he’s passionate about the family farm.

One thing’s for sure in Martin’s case: he’ll love doing his job, whether it’s in the NHL or on the farm.

