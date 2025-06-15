Brad Marchand takes Panthers to within one win of 2nd straight Stanley Cup

BRAD MARCHAND
The first goal of Game 5 is an absolute BEAUTY! #StanleyCup
SAM BENNETT CAN’T STOP SCORING
What an unreal postseason he’s currently having! #StanleyCup
We had to wait until the third period to see a third goal in this game, and unfortunately, it didn’t come from the Oilers, as Brad Marchand added to it with another magnificent individual effort.
Brad Marchand is BUILT DIFFERENT #StanleyCup
It’s his 10th goal of the playoffs, but more importantly, it’s his 6th of the finals in just five games. He really got the ball rolling when it mattered most.
That’s now five goals in five games for Brad Marchand in the 2025 #StanleyCup Final. He also scored five goals in the 2011 Final, when he captured the championship with Boston.
97 with some sweeeet hands in tight #StanleyCup
Sam Reinhart restored the Panthers’ three-goal lead less than a minute later.
As for the Oilers, they’re on the brink of the abyss, and simply have no room for error.
Overtime
– He’s really incredible.
Brad Marchand in this #StanleyCup Final:
5 games
6 goals
2 game winners
37 years old. pic.twitter.com/pU8sRC7y6k
– They’re too good on the road.
ROAD WARRIORS
Playing away from home hasn’t been an issue at all for the Cats this postseason!
– Here are the top scorers from Game #5.