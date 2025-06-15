Brad Marchand: his playoff performances will help him sign a monster contract this summer

We have to talk about it… right?
Right now, Brad Marchand is doing something special. And I’m not exaggerating…
At 37, he was the best player on the ice last night in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final… and his two goals helped the Panthers to a 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Oh, and he also has 20 points (including 10 goals) in 22 playoff games so far this season. I’ll say it again: the guy’s 37 years old.
Marchand’s performance means that the Florida team is just one win away from lifting the precious trophy.
And the next game is on the Panthers’ home turf…
In five games since the start of the final, Marchand has already scored six goals. And two of those goals are game-winners…
Brad Marchand in this #StanleyCup Final:
5 games
6 goals
2 game winners
37 years old. pic.twitter.com/pU8sRC7y6k
– NHL (@NHL) June 15, 2025
This week, we heard rumours ofa four-year contract at $8 million per season…
Because teams pay attention to what happens in the playoffs, and everyone can see right now that Marchand is still so good, so effective and so important to a club’s success.
Then again, the fact that Marchand is 37 makes it all the more special. Seeing him be so successful – with a new club no less – wasn’t necessarily guaranteed before the deal that brought him to Florida… but clearly, he’s found his feet and we can see how much he’s still able to help even at his age.
I can’t wait to see how much it will cost this summer for the club that welcomes him into its ranks…
