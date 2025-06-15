Brad Marchand: his playoff performances will help him sign a monster contract this summer

All right, then.

We have to talk about it… right?

Right now, Brad Marchand is doing something special. And I’m not exaggerating…

At 37, he was the best player on the ice last night in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final… and his two goals helped the Panthers to a 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Oh, and he also has 20 points (including 10 goals) in 22 playoff games so far this season. I’ll say it again: the guy’s 37 years old.

The result?

Marchand’s performance means that the Florida team is just one win away from lifting the precious trophy.

And the next game is on the Panthers’ home turf…

The crazy thing is that none of this would be possible without #63. He scores important goals, he brings a different element to the clubhouse with his leadership, and you can feel it on the ice when you watch the Panthers play.

In five games since the start of the final, Marchand has already scored six goals. And two of those goals are game-winners…

Brad Marchand in this #StanleyCup Final: 5 games

6 goals

2 game winners 37 years old. pic.twitter.com/pU8sRC7y6k – NHL (@NHL) June 15, 2025

More than ever, Marchand is building a case for a BIG contract this summer.

This week, we heard rumours ofa four-year contract at $8 million per season…

But do you know what?No matter how long it lasts, the man we love to hate in Montreal is going to break the bank.

Because teams pay attention to what happens in the playoffs, and everyone can see right now that Marchand is still so good, so effective and so important to a club’s success.

Then again, the fact that Marchand is 37 makes it all the more special. Seeing him be so successful – with a new club no less – wasn’t necessarily guaranteed before the deal that brought him to Florida… but clearly, he’s found his feet and we can see how much he’s still able to help even at his age.

I can’t wait to see how much it will cost this summer for the club that welcomes him into its ranks…

