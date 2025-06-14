Vinzenz Rohrer signs his entry-level contract with the Canadiens

Vinzenz Rohrer isn’t necessarily the Canadiens’ best-known prospect. The Austrian, a 3rd-round pick in 2022, has been rolling in Switzerland for the past two years, where he’s had some good times.

He hasn’t broken everything, but as a youngster in a professional league, he hasn’t been bad.

So we wondered what was next for Rohrer… and now the Canadiens have just announced that they have reached an agreement with the youngster.

The Canadiens agree on the terms of a three-season entry-level contract (2025-2026 to 2027-2028) with forward Vinzenz Rohrer.

Rohrer has signed an entry-level contract for the next three seasons.The pact will begin next season. In other words, it will expire at the end of the 2027-28 season.

So now we have to ask what all this means for the forward, who turns 21 next season. We know he’ll be at Habs training camp in the fall… but that doesn’t mean he’ll be playing in America next season.

He probably has an escape clause in his contract… and according to his team in Switzerland, the forward will return to Europe if he doesn’t make the team next year.

Vinzenz Rohrer wechselt in die NHL Stürmer Vinzenz Rohrer wagt den Sprung in die NHL und wird Ende September das Camp mit den Montréal Canadiens bestreiten. besitzt seit 2022 die Rechte am Stürmer. Ob Rohrer bis zu diesem Zeitpunkt noch Spiele mit den ZSC…

Basically, Rohrer’s situation is quite similar to Oliver Kapanen’s this season: the Austrian is still under contract in Europe for next year, so we’re unlikely to see him as a regular in Laval this year. If he plays in America, it’ll be because he’s made the big club… or if he joins the Rocket after his season in Europe.

But clearly, he’s impressed the Habs enough to earn himself an entry-level contract. I can’t imagine a world in which he’ll be in the Montreal lineup for the first game of the season… but a year ago, I would have said the same thing about Kapanen.

Extension

Let’s not forget that Rohrer had a good time at the Worlds last month. He collected four goals and six points in eight games, establishing himself as one of Austria’s best players.

And of course, one wonders if this had any impact on the Habs’ decision to offer him an entry-level contract.