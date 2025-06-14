“If you offer Martin Necas $9 million a year, he won’t sign.”

Credit: So far, the Mikko Rantanen trade to Carolina isn’t looking good for Colorado Avalanche management. A few weeks after the trade, the Finn found himself with the Dallas Stars, the Avalanche’s sectional rivals, and virtually single-handedly eliminated his former club in Game 7 of the series. Well, this trade might not age so well. WE’VE […]

So far, the Mikko Rantanen trade to Carolina isn’t looking good for Colorado Avalanche management.A few weeks after the trade, the Finn found himself with the Dallas Stars, the Avalanche’s sectional rivals, and virtually single-handedly eliminated his former club in Game 7 of the series.Well, this trade might not age so well.Martin Necas was the centerpiece of the Carolina deal in return for Rantanen.At the time of the deal, Necas had 55 points in 49 games, finishing the campaign with 83 points, including 27 goals, in 79 games.This was the 26-year-old center’s first season with more than one point per game.While the Czech forward showed great improvement over the past year, I believe he has yet to prove that he can do so on a regular basis, and for the moment, he’s not at the level of a player like Rantanen.However, Necas doesn’t seem particularly interested in staying with the Avalanche for the long term.Next season, he will complete the final year of a 2-year contract worth $13 million, or $6.5 million per year.In The DFO Rundown podcast with Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor, we learn that the Czech is not ready to sign in Colorado for $9 million a year.9 million is already a lot of money for a guy who has only had one 80+ point season in his career.However, the Avalanche can’t afford to lose him for nothing at the end of the season if the team doesn’t want to take a serious step backwards.If Necas has another good season, Avs management will have to get out their checkbook and offer him the amount he’s asking for.Because if the team lets him go without a good return, the Rantanen trade will make team general manager Chris MacFarland look even worse.– Brad Marchand (who else) opens the scoring.– Sam Bennett doubles the Panthers’ lead.– The only one to do it with two different teams.– CFM opens the scoring.– A double for Prince Owusu!