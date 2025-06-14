Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Dante Fabbro: the Habs could correct last winter’s mistake on July 1
Félix Forget
Dante Fabbro: the Habs could correct last winter’s mistake on July 1
Credit: Getty Images
Last November, the Nashville Predators put defenseman Dante Fabbro’s name on the waivers. The team’s early-season failures (after an aggressive summer) forced GM Barry Trotz to make a move, and Fabbro was traded.

And at the time, the Habs seemed like the obvious team to ask for Fabbro. With only David Savard and Justin Barron as right-handers (Alexandre Carrier wasn’t in town yet), there was a crying need for an NHL-capable right-handed defenseman.

In the end, though, the Habs didn’t ask for him. Instead, he headed for Columbus… where he revived his career.

Nine goals and 26 points in 63 games with a +28 rating: he played some great hockey with the Blue Jackets.

On July 1, Fabbro will become a free agent… and the Habs will have the opportunity to correct last winter’s mistake if they can reach an agreement with Fabbro.

Arpon Basu (The Athletic) has identified Fabbro as the Habs’ perfect target on the free-agent market.

There’s a very real chance that Fabbro won’t reach the autonomy market (the Blue Jackets have a lot of money and could decide to sign him), but if Fabbro does reach the market, he definitely has the profile to interest the Habs. A right-handed defenseman who’ll be 27 in a week wouldn’t be out of place in the city.

Especially since David Savard’s retirement leaves only Alexandre Carrier as the only experienced right-handed defenseman in town. David Reinbacher and Logan Mailloux could make the jump to the NHL next year, but who knows if they’ll be able to hold their own.

Fabbro isn’t likely to cost a fortune, and picking him up would buy time for guys like Reinbacher and Mailloux if they’re not yet ready to play in the Bettman circuit. And in the longer term, he could be the perfect kind of player on a third pair (who could fill in on the top-4 in the event of injury).

The Habs undoubtedly want a defenseman to replace Savard, and if they can reach an agreement with Fabbro, they’ll have the opportunity to correct their mistake of last winter.

Let’s see what happens.


Overtime

– Patrik Laine is at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve today.

– I’m thinking the same thing.

– News from Anthony Santander.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content