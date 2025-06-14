Calder Cup: double-overtime goal cancelled because goalie wasn’t ready

Credit: While all eyes are on the incredible Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers, the AHL Finals got underway last night. The Calder Cup Final kicked off yesterday in Charlotte, as the Checkers hosted the Abbotsford Canucks. And as is the case in the National Hockey League for the Stanley Cup […]

While all eyes are on the incredible Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers, the AHL Finals got underway last night.The Calder Cup Final kicked off yesterday in Charlotte, as the Checkers hosted the Abbotsford Canucks.And as is the case in the National Hockey League for the Stanley Cup Final, overtime was the order of the day in Charlotte.

Tied 3-3, the game went into the second overtime period, and that’s when we were treated to a completely unusual moment.

Insane moment in the Calder Cup Finals…Charlotte 2OT game-winner is called back due to goalie Artūrs Šilovs not being ready for a faceoff in the d-zone. #TimeToHunt #Canucks

pic.twitter.com/bvjsRjl9Ct – NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) June 14, 2025

ABBOTSFORD GOAL DANILA KLIMOVICH SCORES THE OT WINNER! ABBOTSFORD TAKES A 1-0 SERIES LEAD! : FloHockey pic.twitter.com/5ZX4KpDmeu – CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) June 14, 2025

Overtime

With the Checkers dominating, as evidenced by the shots (49-28), they were awarded a face-off in attacking territory.And then, as soon as the puck was dropped, the Canucks player easily won the face-off, except that the puck ended up in his own goal.Goalie Arturs Silovs was not at all ready as he replaced his water bottle.The Checkers and the crowd celebrated the victory, but seconds later the referees called the goal off on the grounds that Silovs was not ready.This is a really weird situation, especially since it happens in double overtime of a finals game, not in a simple regular-season game of no great importance.This disallowed goal is a very big decision, as it had a huge impact on the result of the match, given that the Checkers ultimately lost the game.A few minutes after this disallowed goal, the Canucks enjoyed a powerplay, and Danila Klimovich played the hero with a good shot from the right side of the net.The Canucks now lead the series 1-0.

– A good start to the season for the Alouettes, with two wins in as many games.

11 consecutive wins at TD Place Perfect beggining to the season #Alouettes pic.twitter.com/IL7oAWT8cQ – Montreal Alouettes (@MTLAlouettes) June 14, 2025

– Thunder ties the series.

GAME 4 FINAL SCORE SGA drops 15 points in the 4th to lead the @okcthunder back and tie the series 2-2! Jalen Williams: 27 PTS, 7 REB

Alex Caruso: 20 PTS, 7-9 FGM, 5 STL

Chet Holmgren: 14 PTS, 15 REB Game 5: Monday, 8:30pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/3tyJuOQwe1 – NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2025

– Coming up.