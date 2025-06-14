Calder Cup: double-overtime goal cancelled because goalie wasn’t ready

Tied 3-3, the game went into the second overtime period, and that’s when we were treated to a completely unusual moment.
Insane moment in the Calder Cup Finals…Charlotte 2OT game-winner is called back due to goalie Artūrs Šilovs not being ready for a faceoff in the d-zone. #TimeToHunt #Canucks
pic.twitter.com/bvjsRjl9Ct
– NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) June 14, 2025
ABBOTSFORD GOAL
DANILA KLIMOVICH SCORES THE OT WINNER! ABBOTSFORD TAKES A 1-0 SERIES LEAD!
: FloHockey pic.twitter.com/5ZX4KpDmeu
– CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) June 14, 2025
Overtime
– A good start to the season for the Alouettes, with two wins in as many games.
11 consecutive wins at TD Place
Perfect beggining to the season #Alouettes pic.twitter.com/IL7oAWT8cQ
– Montreal Alouettes (@MTLAlouettes) June 14, 2025
– Thunder ties the series.
GAME 4 FINAL SCORE
SGA drops 15 points in the 4th to lead the @okcthunder back and tie the series 2-2!
Jalen Williams: 27 PTS, 7 REB
Alex Caruso: 20 PTS, 7-9 FGM, 5 STL
Chet Holmgren: 14 PTS, 15 REB
Game 5: Monday, 8:30pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/3tyJuOQwe1
– NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2025
– Coming up.
CBA between ECHL and players association (PHPA) expires on 6/30/25. The first day to sign players for 2025-26 is 9 days away (6/23/25). Tough position for coaches and players not knowing the details, especially salary cap. More players could head to Europe with the uncertainty.
– ECHL Stats (@EchlStats) June 14, 2025