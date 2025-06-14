Brandon Gignac signs two-year contract with EHC Kloten in Switzerland

Credit: Since the arrival of Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton at the helm of the team, many young players have taken up important positions in the organization. In fact, especially with the Laval Rocket, we’ve seen a fairly drastic change in terms of average age. We’ve gone from a club of veterans that generated little interest […]

Since the arrival of Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton at the helm of the team, many young players have taken up important positions in the organization.

In fact, especially with the Laval Rocket, we’ve seen a fairly drastic change in terms of average age.

We’ve gone from a club of veterans that generated little interest in the eyes of fans, to a club full of young Canadiens prospects who are being watched and spied on very closely.

This is excellent news for the Habs organization as a whole, given the desire to see as many young players as possible perform and get closer to the NHL.

However, this kind of shift towards a more youth development-oriented approach isn’t ideal for everyone.

Indeed, with the youngsters taking up so much space in Laval this year, several veterans have lost some of their importance, and among these veterans is Brandon Gignac.

The 27-year-old Québécois, who was a key member of the team for several years, has lost a lot of his place with the Rocket this season due to injuries and the arrival of several young players.

This explains his recent decision to sign a two-year contract with EHC Kloten in Switzerland.Kloten, where David Reinbacher played for three seasons, has acquired an excellent player with a great skating stroke.

The Swiss club’s sporting director, Ricardo Schödler, is delighted to have signed Gignac.

In short, the Québécois center is leaving for Europe, bringing to an end his four-season career with the Canadiens, where he will forever be remembered for scoring his first and only NHL goal at the Bell Centre.

We wish him all the best in a very competitive league, which could allow him to return to North America if he performs very well.

