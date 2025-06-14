Brandon Gignac signs two-year contract with EHC Kloten in Switzerland

In fact, especially with the Laval Rocket, we’ve seen a fairly drastic change in terms of average age.
We’ve gone from a club of veterans that generated little interest in the eyes of fans, to a club full of young Canadiens prospects who are being watched and spied on very closely.
However, this kind of shift towards a more youth development-oriented approach isn’t ideal for everyone.
The 27-year-old Québécois, who was a key member of the team for several years, has lost a lot of his place with the Rocket this season due to injuries and the arrival of several young players.
The Swiss club’s sporting director, Ricardo Schödler, is delighted to have signed Gignac.
In short, the Québécois center is leaving for Europe, bringing to an end his four-season career with the Canadiens, where he will forever be remembered for scoring his first and only NHL goal at the Bell Centre.
Overtime
