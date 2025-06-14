Adam Engstrom: the prospect who has made the most progress this season, according to Marco D’Amico
Among the Canadiens’ prospects, all eyes are on Ivan Demidov, of course, David Reinbacher and Jacob Fowler.
That’s only logical, given that they’re almost certainly the Habs’ best prospects in each of the three positions.
And all in all, for a rookie, Engstrom did very well, maintaining an important role in Pascal Vincent’s defensive brigade, in addition to obtaining 27 points, including five goals, in 66 games.
In short, Engstrom did well, even to the point of being Marco D’Amico’s most improved prospect this season.
Let’s talk Montreal Canadiens Prospects!
Join me & @mndamico as we dive into which prospects are ready to take the next step in their careers.
Is Reinbacher ready for the NHL yet
Logan Mailloux’s development
Maybe Habs should sign a vet on Dhttps://t.co/pwiFXq5eeP
– Shaun Starr (@ShaunStarr78) June 13, 2025
Indeed, during his appearance on The Shaun Starr Show, D’Amico says at the end of the show that for him, the prospect who has made the most progress in his development is Engstrom.
Returning to Engstrom, D’Amico asserts that the 21-year-old Swedish defenseman has gone from a prospect with distant NHL potential, to a guy who could be playing NHL games as early as next season.
Engstrom’s meteoric progress this season forced his coach, Pascal Vincent, to assert that he and the organization didn’t know what the Swedish defenseman’s ceiling was, given that he had taken every step in his development in brilliant fashion.
D’Amico went on to explain that Engstrom’s value had also risen significantly, making him very attractive to other teams, as he had previously stated.
If it weren’t for Montreal’s congestion of left-side defensemen, D’Amico believes that Engstrom would be talked about as a potential addition to the Habs line-up next season, just as Reinbacher is on the right.
It will be interesting to see what the Habs’ plan is for Engstrom.
Overtime
– He’s right.
“Probably. Just the way the games have gone… there are some superstars on both sides of the puck. It’s fun to be a part of.”
Corey Perry on whether this is the best #StanleyCup Final he’s been a part of pic.twitter.com/sb0MCEToiZ
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2025
– His arrival in North America will be very interesting to follow.
Dmitri Simashev, one of Russia’s brightest hockey talents, is making the leap to North America with the Utah Mammoth. “I wanted to leave for a long time,” says the young defenseman.
Here’s the story by @DariaTuboltseva https://t.co/tv3K4 Egehf pic.twitter.com/WRTarFP7GJ
– RG (@TheRGMedia) June 14, 2025
– Ouch.
Yesterday, the Giants made short work of the Dodgers starter. https://t.co/eny9cgxZWZ
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 14, 2025