32 goals in four games: the most offensive Stanley Cup final since 1981

Seriously, who isn’t currently entertained by what the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers have to offer?
It’s probably the best hockey we’ve seen in a while, and we’re treated to it in the Stanley Cup Final, where the big honors are on the line.
But what’s even more impressive is the sheer number of goals scored so far in this series.
In four games of this Stanley Cup Final, we’ve already seen 32 goals, the first time that’s happened since 1981.
Can’t say this Stanley Cup Final has been anything short of pure entertainment pic.twitter.com/wScns3ih23
– BarDown (@BarDown) June 14, 2025
Indeed, we haven’t seen so many goals in the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final since the New York Islanders took on the Minnesota North Stars in 1981.
In short, we’re treated to a VERY offensive series, and that’s part of what makes this Stanley Cup Final so entertaining.
It’s impressive how many goals it’s raining down so far, and that’s not to say the goalies are doing a bad job.
Even if they haven’t always been perfect, Sergei Bobrovsky, Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard are still doing well despite all those goals.
The Oilers can’t lose this one.
