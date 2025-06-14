32 goals in four games: the most offensive Stanley Cup final since 1981

Seriously, who isn’t currently entertained by what the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers have to offer?

It’s probably the best hockey we’ve seen in a while, and we’re treated to it in the Stanley Cup Final, where the big honors are on the line.

The two best hockey teams in the world are putting on quite a show so far, in a never-ending battle.Each of the four games so far has been highly entertaining and exciting, especially considering that three of them have required at least one overtime period.

But what’s even more impressive is the sheer number of goals scored so far in this series.

In four games of this Stanley Cup Final, we’ve already seen 32 goals, the first time that’s happened since 1981.

Indeed, we haven’t seen so many goals in the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final since the New York Islanders took on the Minnesota North Stars in 1981.

At the time, the Islanders were winning their second of four consecutive Stanley Cups.

In short, we’re treated to a VERY offensive series, and that’s part of what makes this Stanley Cup Final so entertaining.

It’s impressive how many goals it’s raining down so far, and that’s not to say the goalies are doing a bad job.

Even if they haven’t always been perfect, Sergei Bobrovsky, Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard are still doing well despite all those goals.

The series is currently tied 2-2, as we head back to Edmonton for Game #5, which takes place tonight at 8pm.This is an extremely important game, as the team that wins tonight will be just one win away from taking top honours.

The Oilers can’t lose this one.

